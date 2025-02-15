Rideshare Drivers Allegedly Hiding License Plates With Bike Racks to Avoid Tolls

Rideshare drivers in North Texas are allegedly using bicycle racks to conceal their license plates, potentially avoiding toll charges while still receiving reimbursements from Uber and Lyft.

He claims that by covering their rear plates and removing their toll tags, these drivers evade detection by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) while simultaneously receiving toll reimbursements from Uber and Lyft.An investigation conducted by our team at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport observed one driver installing a bicycle rack that obstructed his license plate. Upon questioning, the driver stated he used it to transport his son's bicycle. The NTTA maintains that they have not detected an uptick in obscured license plates and possess alternative methods to identify vehicle owners.Lyft declared they have not received reports of this issue in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, and Uber acknowledged being informed of a comparable scheme in Orlando, Florida, but had not encountered complaints from Texas. Texas law mandates both license plates to remain visible at all times. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 were unable to independently confirm the magnitude of the alleged scheme





