Rider Strong Says He Got Completely Screwed in Boy Meets World Salary Talks

Rider Strong says a contract misunderstanding left him with a poor pay deal for Boy Meets World's final season, while co-star Ben Savage secured a huge raise.

Rider Strong, who played Shawn Hunter on Boy Meets World, says he got 'completely screwed' during salary negotiations for the sitcom's seventh and final season, while his co-star Ben Savage secured a 'huge pay increase.' Strong made the claims in a memoir released on a Tuesday, titled Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom ' Boy Meets World,' which he co-wrote with Will Friedle and Danielle Fishel. The show aired from 1993 to 2000.

According to the book, Strong, now 46, had wanted to leave the series so he could focus on college. He believed, however, that he was already contractually obligated to return for a seventh season. That misunderstanding shaped the deal he ended up accepting for the final year of the show, which ran on television during the 1993 to 2000 period.

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How a Contract Misunderstanding Shaped Strong's Salary

Strong's central complaint is that he misread his own contract. He recalled a meeting with Michael Jacobs in which he was already enrolled in college and no longer wanted to continue on the series.

Strong said he stopped Jacobs mid-conversation because he believed the producers were pushing him to sign on for an eighth season. He recalled saying that he realized they were talking about adding an eighth season. According to Strong, Jacobs corrected him, saying they were talking about adding a seventh.

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Strong wrote that he left the meeting confused. He later realized that his existing contract had expired after Season 6, meaning he could have walked away from the series at that point. Instead, he said he had already assumed he would return for Season 7, which he inadvertently revealed during the negotiation.

Competing Accounts of the Negotiations and Representation

In the book, Strong blamed the situation partly on the absence of representation working in his interest. He wrote that nobody appeared to be looking out for him or telling him he did not have to continue. He said he had his own relationship with his manager and agent, yet he walked into the meeting with Jacobs alone.

Strong also suggested that his manager had a financial incentive to keep him on the show. He said the manager would have been happy he signed on for another season because the team only got paid when he worked. Looking back, Strong said he would have finished the sixth season, which he was contracted to do, and then left the show.

Savage, also 46, played Cory Matthews. According to Strong, Savage took a different approach after being accepted to Stanford University. Strong wrote that Savage used his college plans as leverage, and that he stuck to his position and ultimately secured a huge pay increase for the final season. Strong recalled that the producers wanted a seventh season, but Savage asked whether they were going to prevent him from attending college.

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Friedle wrote in the book that he and Strong were making nowhere near the amount Savage reportedly negotiated. Savage reportedly secured a salary close to, if not equal to, that of William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny and was earning close to six figures per episode. Page Six reached out to representatives for Savage for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Pay Gaps, Miscommunication, and the Cast's Ongoing Fallout

The book describes a clear pay gap within the cast during the final season. Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence, received a raise to $30,000 per episode for Season 7. According to the book, that figure was still 20 percent less than what Strong and Friedle earned.

Strong wrote that the cast suffered from a lack of communication. He said that if the actors had actually talked to one another, they probably would have agreed that everyone was equal and pushed for the same terms together. Instead, he described the situation as one in which no one coordinated their demands.

Strong, Friedle and Fishel host the popular Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World. In recent years, the three have been candid about their falling-out with Savage. Friedle has previously said that Savage had disappeared from their lives, a remark that the memoir revisits as the cast reflects on how the final season was negotiated.