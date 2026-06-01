Riddick Trilogy Joins Streaming Lineup as Platform Adds Pitch Black, Chronicles and 2013 Sequel

The three Riddick films-Pitch Black (2000), The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) and Riddick (2013)-are now available to stream, bringing the gritty sci‑fi saga back to audiences and setting the stage for the upcoming Riddick: Furya.

Starting today, fans of the gritty sci‑fi series can finally add the three Riddick films to their streaming line‑up. The original 2000 release Pitch Black , its 2004 sequel The Chronicles of Riddick , and the 2013 installment simply titled Riddick are now available on the platform.

The franchise, conceived by director David Two‑hy in collaboration with screenwriters Ken and Jim Wheat, has amassed more than $267 million in worldwide box‑office receipts. Although each picture received a mixed critical reception, the series has cultivated a loyal following thanks to its stark visual style, relentless action sequences, and the magnetic presence of Vin Diesel as anti‑hero Richard B. Riddick.

The first film earned a respectable 77 percent score on Popcornmeter, reflecting solid audience approval even as reviewers remained divided over its low‑budget aesthetic. Two‑hy directed all three entries, ensuring a consistent tonal vision across the decade‑spanning saga. The ensemble casts of the three movies are noteworthy for their depth and genre‑crossing appeal.

Pitch Black introduced audiences to the desert‑planet survivor Ripley (Rhiana Griffith) and the enigmatic alien hunter Kyra (Alexa Davalos), alongside veteran performers such as Keith David, Radha Mitchell and Cole Hauser. The Chronicles of Riddick expanded the roster with Claudia Black, Simon Burke and Nick Chinlund, while the 2013 sequel added Karl Urban, Judi Dench and Thandiwe Newton to the mix.

Diesel not only reprised his role as Riddick but also served as producer on the latter two films, helping to steer the franchise toward a more ambitious, interstellar narrative. The original premise, outlined in Pitch Black's official synopsis, follows a transport ship that crashes on a planet perpetually bathed in daylight.

As an eclipse approaches, lethal nocturnal creatures awaken, and the only hope for the stranded survivors may lie with a dangerous convict-Riddick-who possesses an uncanny ability to see in the dark. Looking ahead, the saga is poised to continue with the upcoming project titled Riddick: Furya. In this next chapter, the anti‑hero returns to his home world, Furya, only to discover that the remaining Furyans are locked in a desperate struggle against a new, mysterious enemy.

The film promises to blend the series' trademark survival‑horror tension with deeper world‑building, exploring the origins of Riddick's race and the larger cosmic forces at play. As the streaming platform expands its catalog, the Riddick trilogy now stands alongside other high‑octane franchises, offering viewers a comprehensive look at a character who has evolved from a peripheral villain into a cult icon.

Fans can expect to revisit the stark desert landscapes, the haunting nocturnal predators, and Diesel's gritty performance, all while anticipating the next evolution of the series in Furya





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