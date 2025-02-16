Rico Rodriguez Sports a Drastic Makeover at Cobra Kai Premiere

Former 'Modern Family' star Rico Rodriguez makes a noticeable appearance at the 'Cobra Kai' season six premiere with a longer hairstyle and a full beard.

Rico Rodriguez, who rose to fame playing Manny Delgado on the beloved sitcom Modern Family, made a striking appearance at the season six premiere of Netflix's Cobra Kai in Los Angeles on February 12. Rodriguez, now 26, sported a dramatic transformation, abandoning his signature short haircut for a significantly longer style with tight curls cascading past his ears. Complementing this new look was a thick, dark beard and mustache, adding to his almost unrecognizable persona.

Rodriguez, accompanied by his sister Raini Rodriguez, 31, also shared the red carpet with Cobra Kai costars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser. The premiere event was a star-studded affair, highlighting the popular show's continued success. Rodriguez, who has navigated the entertainment industry since a young age, credits his family for keeping him grounded. He shared, 'When acting, I'm putting on a character, but when I'm home I'm Rico - Rico that still has to take out the trash, do my chores around the house and then do schooling and stuff like that. So I really credit my mom and dad.'His Modern Family family, Sofía Vergara and Ed O'Neill, also play a significant role in his life, treating him like family. Rodriguez fondly remembers his time on the hit sitcom, recalling the incredible cast and his strong bond with the fellow actors. He stated, 'It's such a fantastic cast and I know I can speak for everyone and say we love working with each other.'





