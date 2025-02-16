Rico Rodriguez Sportes a Jaw-Dropping Transformation at Cobra Kai Premiere

Rico Rodriguez, best known for his role as Manny Delgado on Modern Family, debuted a striking new look at the season six premiere of Netflix's Cobra Kai. The actor sported significantly longer hair, a full beard, and a more mature style. Rodriguez shared this memorable moment with his sister, actress Raini Rodriguez.

Rico Rodriguez, known for his role as Manny Delgado on the popular sitcom Modern Family, made a striking appearance at the February 12th premiere of Netflix's Cobra Kai in Los Angeles. Rodriguez, who sported a significantly longer hairstyle with tight curls falling past his ears and a thick, dark beard, was almost unrecognizable from his usual look. He paired his new look with a black shirt, matching pants, and a jean jacket.

Rodriguez attended the premiere with his sister, Raini Rodriguez, also an actress known for her roles in shows like Austin & Ally. The premiere of Cobra Kai's sixth season was a star-studded event, with appearances from several cast members, including Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser. Rodriguez, who is known for his grounded personality despite his success in Hollywood, has credited his family for helping him stay humble. He shared that while he enjoys acting, he also values his responsibilities at home, including chores and schoolwork. He expressed gratitude for his parents, Sofía Vergara and Ed O'Neill, who played his on-screen mother and step-father on Modern Family, for treating him like family.Rodriguez's experience on Modern Family, which ran from 2009 to 2020, has shaped his perspective on the entertainment industry. He described the cast as fantastic and emphasized the importance of camaraderie and mutual respect among colleagues. He shared that he cherishes the memories made on set and the relationships formed with his co-stars. Sofia Vergara, who played his on-screen mother Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, has also spoken highly of Rodriguez, praising his talent and professionalism





