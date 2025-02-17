Rico Rodriguez Makes a Jaw-Dropping Transformation at 'Cobra Kai' Premiere

Former 'Modern Family' star Rico Rodriguez unveiled a dramatic new look at the season six premiere of 'Cobra Kai', sporting longer hair and a full beard. He attended the event with his sister, Raini Rodriguez, alongside other 'Cobra Kai' cast members.

Rico Rodriguez, known for his role as Manny Delgado on the popular sitcom 'Modern Family,' made a striking appearance at the season six premiere of Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' in Los Angeles on February 12. Rodriguez, who sported a black shirt, matching pants, and a jean jacket, surprised fans with a dramatic transformation. He traded his signature short haircut for a significantly longer style, with tight curls reaching past his ears and framing his silver-rimmed glasses.

Adding to the noticeable change, the 26-year-old actor sported a full, dark beard and mustache. Rodriguez was accompanied by his sister, Raini Rodriguez, also an actress known for her roles in shows like 'Austin & Ally.' The premiere boasted a star-studded lineup, with notable 'Cobra Kai' costars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser also in attendance. Rodriguez, who has been navigating the world of Hollywood since a young age, credits his family for keeping him grounded. He shared, 'When acting, I'm putting on a character, but when I'm home, I'm Rico — Rico that still has to take out the trash, do my chores around the house, and then do schooling and stuff like that. So, I really credit my mom and dad.' Rodriguez also expressed his fondness for his 'Modern Family' co-stars, Sofía Vergara and Ed O'Neill, stating that they treat him like family. He remarked, 'It's such a fantastic cast, and I know I can speak for everyone and say we love working with each other.'





