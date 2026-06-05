Rapper Rico Nasty sparked debate by casting doubt on dinosaurs, calling them a potential government-created phenomenon for commercial gain. She challenged the fossil record's completeness and the lack of ancient depictions, while humorously addressing criticism over her views.

In a recent interview, rapper Rico Nasty expressed skepticism about the existence of dinosaurs, questioning how fossils of creatures from millions of years ago could be discovered in complete form.

She referenced a Netflix documentary and suggested that the concept of dinosaurs might have been created by the American government as a branding scheme, pointing to the global commercialization of dinosaur imagery in movies, theme parks, and merchandise. She also pondered the absence of dinosaur depictions in ancient art, such as Egyptian pyramids, comparing them to illustrations of woolly mammoths.

Though she engaged seriously in the discussion with host Zach Sang, she later downplayed her statements by joking about being sarcastic and facing audience backlash. Rico Nasty, known for her hit 'Tia Tamera,' is currently focusing on new music releases





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Rico Nasty Dinosaurs Paleontology Government Conspiracy Branding Netflix Documentary Music Interview

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