Ricky Wilson Arrives in Brisbane for I'm A Celebrity, Confesses Missing Bandmates

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson lands in Brisbane for the 2025 I'm A Celebrity series, admitting he feels lost without his bandmates. He jokes about the jungle challenge and his first experience with camping.

Ricky Wilson, the lead singer of Britain's indie‑rock band Kaiser Chiefs, touched down in Brisbane on Tuesday morning after a brief stop in Singapore, with the high‑profile TV show I'm A Celebrity set to begin next week. The 48‑year‑old has admitted he feels already lost without his bandmates while he prepares to face the notorious jungle challenges.

First Arrival and Immediate Reactions

Wilson's Qantas flight, scheduled to land at 5.55am Brisbane time on Tuesday, was unexpectedly cancelled the day before. He was then rebooked on the next available flight and arrived shortly after the original arrival time. He joked that he was trying to keep his upcoming television stint a secret, saying he was in the country to work on a "top‑secret television programme," before quickly adding, "I'm not a great liar, am I?"

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When asked about how the other Kaiser Chiefs members reacted to his decision to join the show, Wilson quipped that the band thought he was coming to meet them in the jungle. He added that he doesn't like to do anything "without them" and that, for now, he feels "useless" without their support.

What the I'm A Celebrity Stunt Involves

The reality series, which returns to ITV on Monday, November 16, places contestants in a remote Australian jungle without modern conveniences. They must survive with limited supplies and deal with various hardship tasks while being filmed continuously. It is run by presenters Declan Donnelly, 51, and Ant McPartlin, 50, and has proven hugely popular, drawing 11.3 million viewers for its launch in 2023 and reaching 23.4 million across platforms in 2025-an audience that represents 38 per cent of the TV population.

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Wilson, a seasoned performer who has sold more than eight million records worldwide and appeared at major festivals like Glastonbury, admits that he has never camped before. His lack of outdoor experience suggests that the transition may be especially steep.

Companions and Upcoming Challenges

Wilson will share the jungle camp with a mix of personalities, including footballer Wayne Rooney, actress Joanna Page, model Leomie Anderson, journalist AJ Odudu, comedian Leigh Francis-who is projected to bring "chaos"-and others such as Chloe Burrows, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper. The late arrival of comedian Leigh Francis, a controversial figure who sometimes adopts the persona of Keith Lemon, is expected to stir up tension among the contestants.

Producers have reportedly convinced Wilson to join by highlighting his potential to add a fresh dynamic to the cast. They consider him a "perfect" addition that will shake up the initial group as they start to get to know each other in the challenging environment.

What Comes Next for Ricky Wilson and the Show

Wilson is scheduled to fly out of Australia early the following week, officially making his first steps into the jungle. The maintenance of his image as a rock star off the stage and the forthcoming survival drama will test his adaptability and resilience. He will likely confront tasks that emphasize teamwork-an area he has proven integral to his musical career-while also grappling with the stark difference between a stadium crowd and a remote wilderness setting.

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The I'm A Celebrity series will begin on ITV's schedule on Monday, November 16, with live broadcast coverage that will record how Wilson and his fellow contestants navigate the unforgiving conditions. Fans of both the Kaiser Chiefs and the popular show will watch to see how Wilson's humor, uncertainty about camping, and openness about missing his bandmates translate into the jungle's high‑stakes environment.