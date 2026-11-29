Ricky Gervais's fortune grows by £24 million due to his Mortality tour and Netflix deals, with assets totaling over £50 million across his business entities and real estate.

Ricky Gervais has seen his personal wealth increase by at least £24 million over the last year, driven primarily by the massive commercial success of his sold-out Mortality tour. The 65-year-old comedian, who co-created the iconic British sitcom The Office, reported significant financial gains in accounts recently filed for his live touring operations. This surge in income highlights his enduring popularity and ability to command high ticket prices for his global stand-up performances.

Mortality Tour Financial Details

Gervais is estimated to have earned £16.2 million solely from the global Mortality tour, which comprised 80 shows across the world. These earnings were processed through Red Lion 99 Ltd, a limited company where Gervais serves as a director alongside his long-term partner, Jane Fallon. The financial records for Red Lion 99 Ltd, covering the period up to March 31, 2026, reveal total assets of £17.9 million. This figure represents a staggering 982 percent increase compared to the previous year, when assets stood at just £1.7 million. The tour was a major cultural event, culminating in a stand-up comedy special that premiered on Netflix in December and was filmed at The London Palladium.

Also read Princess Kate takes to the mountains to face mortality in film about cancer recovery

Charitable Donations and Wealth Distribution

Despite the substantial income generated by the tour, Gervais directed a significant portion of the proceeds toward charitable causes rather than retaining all funds for personal use. He donated £2.5 million to a range of animal welfare charities, a decision he announced via his social media platform X ahead of the Christmas holiday season. In his post, Gervais stated, 'To celebrate my Mortality Tour, my Netflix Special, my Golden Globes nomination & The Spirit of Christmas, I am donating £2.43 Million to Animals.' He added a personal note referencing his mother, writing, 'My mum always used to say 'You can't take it with you'. No I can't mum. But I could've bought 30 speedboats and raced 'em round the Med with my mates, off our heads on weed and Bollinger.' This generous act underscores a deliberate strategy to redistribute wealth acquired through his entertainment career.

Business Assets and Production Companies

Gervais's overall financial standing is bolstered by multiple business entities that have shown strong growth in asset value. His primary holding company, Red Lion 100 Ltd, surpassed the £20 million mark for the first time, with assets ballooning by £5 million to reach £24.9 million by the end of March 2026. This 'motion production' business saw a significant rise from £19.8 million in the previous 12 months. Additionally, Derek Productions Ltd, his television production firm, reported bank holdings of £11.6 million, up from £8.2 million in the prior year. These figures, combined with his real estate portfolio and equity stakes in other ventures, contribute to a total estimated fortune that extends far beyond his touring income.

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Real Estate Portfolio and Business Ventures

Real estate and business investments form another pillar of Gervais's wealth, including a £14.5 million residence in Hampstead and a property in Buckinghamshire that he sold for £2.95 million shortly after securing planning permission to demolish the original structure. He also maintains homes in Los Angeles and New York, reflecting his international status in the entertainment industry. Beyond entertainment, Gervais holds a 21 percent stake in Ellers Farm Distillery, a North Yorkshire-based company that produces Dutch Barn Vodka. This stake is estimated to be worth approximately £32.2 million, with Jane Fallon holding a smaller 1.56 percent share. Gervais has actively promoted the brand, including provocative advertising campaigns on the London Underground, and has hinted at selling the company for hundreds of millions to fund future retirement and philanthropy.

Future Projects and Upcoming Tours

Looking ahead, Gervais is preparing for his next major enterprise, a new world tour titled Legend, which is scheduled to stream on Netflix following its live runs. The comedian has teased a lucrative agreement with the streaming giant, stating, 'I'm not saying how much they're paying me this time, but I can say it's my favourite deal so far.' This upcoming project follows the success of his animated series Alley Cats, which reached number one on Netflix in August. Gervais continues to balance his entertainment ventures with his commitment to animal welfare, maintaining that while he enjoys the financial rewards of his career, his ultimate goal remains tied to his charitable values and long-term legacy in the industry.