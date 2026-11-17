Singer Ricky Benitez reveals he has coronary artery disease with a calcium score of 137. He urges fans to get tested even if they feel healthy.

Pop star Ricky Benitez publicly addressed a recent diagnosis of coronary artery disease, shattering the common assumption that a rigorous regimen of healthy eating and exercise guarantees total protection against heart conditions. The revelation occurred during an appearance on Good Morning America, where the musician shared that he had been diagnosed just one week prior while feeling completely asymptomatic and physically vigorous. He described the news as shocking and scary, noting that he eats right and exercises yet still received a calcium score of 137 from a coronary artery calcium scan. This noninvasive computed tomography test detects calcified plaque accumulation in the arteries supplying the heart, and the numerical result indicated a significant presence of arterial plaque. Benitez admitted the figure was surprising given his perception of his own wellness, stating that he felt totally fine before the healthcare team reviewed the diagnostic results.

The initial shock of the diagnosis was compounded by the discovery that Benitez also possesses borderline cholesterol numbers, a factor that becomes particularly concerning when viewed through the lens of his personal family history. With multiple family members having experienced heart attacks, the musician faced immediate and intense worry regarding his next medical steps and long-term prognosis. This hereditary risk profile transformed the clinical data into a deeply personal crisis, prompting him to confront the potential for early mortality and the silent progression of cardiac disease within his own lineage. The combination of genetic predisposition and silent plaque buildup highlighted the hidden dangers that can exist even in individuals who appear to be at low risk.

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Upon receiving the medical news one week before his public disclosure, Benitez experienced severe psychological distress, admitting to suffering from panic attacks every night for approximately seven consecutive days. He described lying in bed in silence, haunted by intrusive thoughts asking whether his heart might stop beating during his sleep. The emotional burden was so heavy that he would experience these episodes even while traveling for work or staying in hotel rooms, illustrating how the knowledge of a silent condition can override physical comfort and create lasting mental strain. He recalled that his husband would go to sleep or he would be alone in his hotel room, and that is when he would literally just start thinking the worst.

His doctor quickly addressed the diagnosis by establishing a comprehensive treatment plan that includes cholesterol-lowering medications and aspirin, alongside his existing habits of exercise, a heart-healthy diet, sleep, and stress management. Crucial to his recovery mindset was reassurance from his medical team and spouse, who confirmed that he is expected to live a long life and that the immediate threat of sudden cardiac events is not the current reality. Benitez shared that the doctor assured him they are good and that he is going to live long, which helped put his mind at ease. He noted that what the doctor said would happen is happening, and this professional reassurance has allowed him to feel genuinely good about his current health status.

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Benitez is now using his platform to advocate for widespread cardiac screening, urging individuals to discuss potential risks with their physicians regardless of how healthy they feel. He questions what might have changed if his own relatives had detected their conditions earlier, potentially avoiding the tragic outcomes that occurred in his family history. His primary message is that something could be lurking beneath the surface that is not fine, and he wants to scream from the rooftops that anyone with any risk factors should undergo these necessary conversations and diagnostic tests to prevent silent killers. He emphasized that even if you feel fine, something could be lurking that isn't fine, urging anyone with risk factors to take action.

The pop star concluded his advocacy by encouraging everyone to have this conversation with their doctor, emphasizing that early detection can save lives. He wants people to understand that healthy behaviors are important but not foolproof, and that silent killers can exist without warning signs. By sharing his story, Benitez hopes to inspire others to prioritize their heart health and seek medical advice proactively. His openness about the mental toll of the diagnosis adds another layer to the conversation, showing that the emotional impact of a heart condition diagnosis can be just as significant as the physical risks. This holistic view of heart health serves as a powerful reminder that both physical and mental well-being are critical components of medical care.