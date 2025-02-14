Rick Warren Faces Backlash for 'Middle Ground' Jesus Post

Rick Warren, pastor and author, sparked controversy with a social media post suggesting that the 'real Jesus' is found in the 'middle ground,' sparking criticism from conservative commentators and religious leaders.

Rick Warren, the renowned author of 'The Purpose Driven Life' and founder of Saddleback Church, sparked a wave of criticism on X (formerly Twitter) following a post where he referenced the two thieves crucified alongside Jesus . Warren stated, 'If you’re looking for the #real Jesus , not a caricature disfigured by partisan motivations, you’ll find him in the middle, not on either side.' This statement, posted on February 11th, garnered thousands of replies and over 3 million views.

The post drew immediate backlash from various individuals and groups. Seth Dillon, CEO of the satirical website The Babylon Bee, responded sarcastically, 'Yeah, because if there's one thing Jesus was known for, it was his desire to meet in the middle and compromise on the issues that matter most.' Allie Beth Stuckey, a conservative commentator, declared, 'This is possibly the worst Biblical interpretation I’ve ever seen, and that’s really saying something. Jesus is not ‘in the middle’ on the murder of children, gender deception, the definition of marriage, or anything else, for that matter. In fact, I seem to remember Him having a particular disdain for the lukewarm.'Brad Klassen, a professor at The Master's Seminary, highlighted the implications of disregarding the authorial intent of biblical texts. He wrote, 'What happens when the authorial intent of a biblical text is discarded? The text becomes a wax nose, bent according to our own intent. Case in point,' referencing Warren's post. David Limbaugh, brother of the late conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh, tweeted, 'Meaningless mush,' adding, 'with all due respect.' Warren's previous tweet, posted shortly before the controversial one, read, 'Jesus: 'Whoever #serves me must #FOLLOW me.' Jn 12:26,' followed by, 'Seems obvious, right? But while serving Jesus in ministry, we can stop #following Him! Instead, we start following politicians, podcasters, or peers-and our vision, values & priorities come from social media, not Jesus. #bad.





