Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. p.m. on KPBS TV. Rick Steves travels back a century to learn how fascism rose and then fell in Europe — taking millions of people with it.

Rick Steves Special: The Story Of Fascism In Europe" is to learn from the hard lessons of 20th-century Europe, and to recognize that ideology in the 21st century.

Mussolini’s Stadio dei Marmi, at the Foro Italico in Rome. In RICK STEVES FASCISM IN EUROPE, Rick Steves travels back a century to learn how fascism rose and then fell in Europe — taking millions of people with it.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team.

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You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.

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