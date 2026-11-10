Rick Scott Urges Republican Senate to Stay in Session Before Democrats Take Control

Senator Rick Scott urges Republicans to stay in session past Tuesday to confirm judges, fund government, and pass voter ID before the December 11 funding deadline.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is calling on the Republican-led Senate to keep working rather than leave Washington, a departure the chamber plans to make on Tuesday. Scott is urging Republicans to pass voter ID legislation, balance the budget, confirm judges, and take other actions before Democrats take the majority in both the House and the Senate. His remarks followed the midterm elections, which Scott described as a terrible night for his party.

Scott spoke ahead of a Republican senators meeting, where the party was expected to assess the election results and decide how to move forward. He said Republicans must consider what they will do not only over the next two years but over the next two months, while they still hold the majority.

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Scott Lists Judicial Confirmations and Funding Priorities

Senator Rick Scott said the most immediate priority is confirming President Trump's judicial nominees, because he argued those confirmations will not happen once the new Congress begins in January. Scott said there are 25 judges, all serving lifetime appointments, currently in the pipeline and waiting for Senate action.

Scott also pointed to government funding, which he said ends on December 11. He argued that Congress should ensure the federal government is funded before that deadline. He also said the Senate should pass the SAVE America Act, halt stock trading by members of Congress, and fund the military.

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Beyond those items, Scott argued that Republicans could balance the budget, stating that only Congress has the power to do so and that President Trump does not. He also said Republicans could pass a permitting bill along with voter ID legislation.

Republican Leaders Face Criticism Over Leaving Early

Scott criticized the plan to leave Washington on Tuesday after arriving the night before, saying he disapproved of the schedule. He suggested that Republicans may lack the appetite to accomplish anything before the chamber adjourns, and he said he was unsure whether his colleagues were ready to push major legislation through in the time remaining.

Scott said that if Republicans were truly responding to voters, they would gather at 9 a.m. and commit to staying in session until their priorities were completed. He proposed that the party tell voters it would work seven days a week to finish its agenda, rather than the five days a week that he said voters typically work.

Scott Warns of Limited Influence After January

Scott emphasized that Republicans have only two months of majority control left. He questioned why senators would not remain in Washington when, in his view, his own vote next year would matter far less. He said that once Democrats hold the majority, he would be able to vote against measures but would have little ability to pass the legislation he wants.