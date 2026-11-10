Rick Scott Says Republicans Must Fight After Midterm Election Losses

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) says Republicans must fight after devastating midterm losses, pointing to housing costs, Medicare for All, and student debt facing young Americans.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said Republicans must fight for their agenda in the aftermath of the midterm elections, which he described as devastating for the Republican Party. Speaking after the vote, Scott argued that the government has badly treated young Americans, and he said the GOP now needs a clear plan to respond.

Scott said he does not believe any Republican senator truly wants to be in the minority, but he added that the party has no choice but to fight. His remarks framed the midterm outcome as a call for a governing strategy, not only as a message of opposition.

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Rick Scott Calls for a Clear Republican Governing Plan

Rick Scott said the central challenge for Republicans is that governing is hard, but leaders still have to find a way to get things done. He pointed to his own experience, saying he had 285,000 employees at a company he built from scratch. He asked whether it was hard to govern and manage, and answered that it was, but said leaders figure it out.

Scott said the party should be asking what its plan is over the next 60 days and over the next two years. He said that question is what Republicans ought to be discussing at their upcoming meeting, which he previewed in his remarks.

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Scott also said that Democrats have come up and believe they received a mandate from voters. He argued that Americans are fed up with both parties, that they do not think Republicans are responsive, and that people are mad and should be.

Medicare for All and Public Housing Debate Divides Lawmakers

Rick Scott warned that Medicare for All would destroy Medicare for the people who rely on it, and he said it would give everything away for free. He claimed that people he described as wanting to destroy the country are getting elected, and that they want to open the borders.

On public housing, Scott said some people on television were calling for more public housing. He said he had lived in public housing while growing up, but he said people do not want public housing and want to get out of it. He added that public housing is not nice and that private housing is nice.

Scott acknowledged that some people would say Republicans actually want to be in the minority because they lack a backbone. He said he could see why people would make that argument.

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Housing Costs and Student Debt Across Generations

Rick Scott said housing and college costs were far more attainable decades ago than they are for young Americans today. He compared his own path with current prices, starting with his military service.

Scott said he joined the Navy at 18 and got out at 21, when he could buy a house in the suburbs for $21,000. He said that in 242 cities across the country, a starter home now costs a million dollars.

On education, Scott said he could attend junior college for $200 a semester and take 21 hours, while university cost $255. He said tuition at public universities in some states is $18,000 a year. He also said he could buy a brand new car for $1,625 back then, and that cars are nicer today but cost multiples of that amount.

Scott said nobody had student debt back then and that people worked while they went to school. He said that over 40 percent of recent college graduates do not have a job that requires a high school diploma, and he concluded that people have to stop this trend because 'We're hurting them.'