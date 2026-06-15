Rick Ross Returns Home to Launch POM20 Tour with Live Orchestra, Reflects on Legacy and Hustle

Miami-born rapper Rick Ross prepares for a major hometown show at the James L. Knight Center with a live orchestra, marking the kickoff of his POM20 Tour. In a candid interview, Ross discusses his South Florida roots, the success of his debut platinum album, and his evolution from Carol City to South Beach. He shares behind-the-scenes footage of tour rehearsals, an exclusive event at his South Beach Brewing Company, and talks about his upcoming 12th album. Ross also weighs in on fellow artists like Drake and 50 Cent, jokes about the Illuminati, and explains what continues to drive his career two decades in.

Rick Ross flew down to Miami to hang with the rapper as he gets ready to perform with a live orchestra in front of his hometown crowd at the James L. Knight Center.

Born and raised in Miami's Carol City neighborhood, Ross always dreamed of being able to have enough money to call the glitz and glamour of South Beach his home while also providing for his family, and he's done just that since the release of his Platinum debut album. In the latest installment of his series, Ross takes viewers to SiriusXM headquarters, gives a behind-the-scenes look at tour rehearsals, hosts an exclusive event at his South Beach Brewing Company, and offers an intimate look at the opening night of his POM20 Tour.

The piece delves into Ross's legacy, his South Florida roots, and the hustle that helped him build his empire. He also talked about Drake and 50 Cent, joking about how they aren't in the Illuminati anymore.

From celebrating in his hometown to talking new music to his many business wins and what still drives him, Ross opens up about the impact of his first project, the energy of kicking off the tour in Miami, and the mindset that continues to shape his career two decades later as he gets ready to drop his 12th album. The coverage includes reactions from other musicians like Cardi B, Fat Joe, and J.Lo to the New York Knicks' NBA championship win, tying into broader cultural moments that Ross observes.

This feature paints a comprehensive picture of an artist who has not only sustained relevance but expanded his influence beyond music into entrepreneurship, all while staying connected to his origins. The narrative emphasizes the significance of the Miami stop as both a homecoming and a celebration of artistic growth, underscored by the unique blend of orchestral arrangements with his signature sound.

Viewers are invited to witness the preparation, the personal reflections, and the community engagement that define this milestone in Ross's ongoing journey





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