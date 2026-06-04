Rick Ross on New Book, NA Spirits, and Exercising With a Joint and Luc Belaire

Rolling Stone interviews Rick Ross about his new book, Renaissance of a Boss, and a new non-alcoholic rose he’s putting out with Luc Belaire.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ross’ reawakening journey includes everything from a road trip to Graceland, a failed attempt to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, and insights from fellow artists like Dr. Dre, Bruno Mars, and Bill Murray.

Throughout it all, he’s asking himself how, after 20 years in the business, a 50-year-old artist can keep his spark.

“If you’re somebody who demands a lot from yourself, like me, it’s not normal, you know,” Ross tells. “How do you continue to burn and feed that flame, and not only meet your requirements of what you ask for yourself, but over-deliver, you know? Are you happy with yourself? Are you satisfying your cravings of success?

That’s what we discussed. ”was written in real-time with Martinez-Belkin, as Ross’ journey unfolded.

“What made this book so unique is it was really just a lot of different things that we experienced while he was there with me,” says Ross. “It’s one thing to talk about the past, and this was going on, but this book is a lot of things happening, you know.

As you flip the script, flip the pages, you’re right there with us, and is giving you a perspective, you know, from being to my right side or my left side, so this book is most definitely our best work yet. ” Ross also says he’s taking an unfiltered approach with this book, giving Martinez-Belkin free rein to include whatever he saw fit: “I don’t really give a fuck what he uses for the book.

‘You’re here with me, if you catch it, you catch it. If it don’t make sense, it don’t make sense. ’” Alongside his book, Ross is helping to launch Luc Belaire Alcohol Removed Rare Rosé, a non-alcoholic version of the rosé he has promoted for more than a decade. The obvious assumption is that Ross’ mid-life renaissance includes cutting out alcohol.

But that’s not the case. Instead, he’s just accepting the NA movement and continuing to give the fans what they want.

“I live in Miami, so I see running clubs, Gen Z bikers, you know, that’s every day. And sometimes is what the vibe is, and we salute that,” he says. But Ross says he’ll stick to the original Luc Belaire — even when he’s exercising.

“When I work out, I smoke with a joint, and I sip Luc Belaire with the alcohol. That’s just me, you know what I mean, I get it. But you need the NA? We got you. ”





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