A heartbreaking late-night loss followed by an early-afternoon game the next day.

St. John’s coach Rick Pitino was miffed after thein the Players Era 16 Tournament, but the loss isn’t necessarily what had him ticked. The legendary college coach crushed the decision by the tournament that St. John’s now has to play a third-place game against Iowa State at 1 p.m. ET.

The Johnnies lost on a buzzer-beater around 11:30 p.m. ET Thursday, leaving them with roughly 13-plus hours between games.

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“We got to play at 10 o’clock in the morning, which is not a great thing from a preparation standpoint,” Pitino said after his team’s first defeat. St. John’s quarterfinal game had a scheduled start time of 9 p.m. ET but started roughly 10 minutes later, and the hectic nature of the second half pushed the game toward midnight.