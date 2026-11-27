Rick Pitino rips Players Era tournament for St. John’s brutal schedule turnaround after crusher
A heartbreaking late-night loss followed by an early-afternoon game the next day.
St. John’s coach Rick Pitino was miffed after thein the Players Era 16 Tournament, but the loss isn’t necessarily what had him ticked. The legendary college coach crushed the decision by the tournament that St. John’s now has to play a third-place game against Iowa State at 1 p.m. ET.
The Johnnies lost on a buzzer-beater around 11:30 p.m. ET Thursday, leaving them with roughly 13-plus hours between games.
“We got to play at 10 o’clock in the morning, which is not a great thing from a preparation standpoint,” Pitino said after his team’s first defeat. St. John’s quarterfinal game had a scheduled start time of 9 p.m. ET but started roughly 10 minutes later, and the hectic nature of the second half pushed the game toward midnight.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at nypost
Get an alert when there is news on College BasketballFollow College Basketball