Rick Pitino is ready to throw Theo Edema in the deep end of the pool this week in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Rick Pitino is ready to throw Theo Edema in the deep end of the pool this week in Las Vegas. The loaded Players Era Festival will feature big teams, and the freshman center is going to have a role.

“Theo is going to have to play more in this series of games,” Pitino said, as the No. 13 Johnnies prepare to face Oregon at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday night. “He’ll come in at the five in this game right away. ” St. John’s Red Storm center Theo Edema dunks past Texas Longhorns forward Marcus Spears Jr. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, at Madison Square Garden.

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The 6-foot-11 Edema opened eyes in the exhibition finale against Texas, but missed some time with a toe injury, and has only appeared in two of the Johnnies’ five regular season games. He returned in last Wednesday’s rout of Siena and produced four points, two rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes. After the Siena game, Pitino said one issue with Edema is he fatigues quickly. He’s not out of shape.

“It happens with freshmen,” Pitino said. “A lot of times it’s nervous energy that gets you fatigued. It’s impossible to be out of shape with the way we practice. ” Rebounding is one area of concern for Pitino, and it might be Edema’s biggest strength right now.

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Ian Jackson is off to a strong start, averaging 17 points and shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range on 6.4 attempts. Pitino wants him to improve in two areas: Rebounding and getting to the free-throw line. Jackson has attempted only five throws and is averaging two rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game.

“Ian’s got to get in there,” Pitino said. “Ian has to get to the foul line more and Ian’s got to get in there and rebound more. ”