Rick Pitino believes Gerry McNamara will restore Syracuse’s rep: ‘Going to turn this program around’

Rick Pitino is certain Gerry McNamara is going to return Syracuse to national relevance.

After No. 13 St. John’sat the Garden, the Red Storm’s Hall of Fame coach raved about the first-year Syracuse head coach.

“Look, Gerry McNamara is going to turn this program around, there’s no question about it, and they’re going to get great,” Pitino said. “Syracuse will bring fans like Connecticut. Madison Square Garden will be split in half. … I’m a Gerry McNamara fan.

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He took. I’m a big fan of his. He’s going to do great things. ” Syracuse Orange head coach Gerry McNamara, left, and St. John’s Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino embrace in New York, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

The two have a relationship going back a few years, to when McNamara was a Syracuse assistant coach and Pitino sat in on McNamara-run individual workouts. They have also golfed together.

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“I think he knows me well enough to understand I’m going to exhaust myself to get it right,” McNamara said. “I think he’s no different. I remember him saying his first year , ‘This is the most unenjoyable experience of my lifetime. ’ To do anything worth doing, it’s going to take some bumps.

You’ve got to go through it with guys who are willing to fight for you, and that’s the culture piece. ” Syracuse last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2021. McNamara did well in two years as Siena’s head coach, going 37-30 and taking the Saints to the tournament last March. It is uncertain if the two teams will play on an annual basis moving forward.

Pitino said he would not take St. John’s up to Syracuse to play, citing an already jammed nonconference schedule in 2027-28 that includes the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas and the potential of facing Kentucky. Freshman center Theo Edema was available but didn’t play. He isn’t quite at 100 percent. … St. John’s has won 13 straight games at Madison Square Garden, its second-longest streak there.

They won 14 in a row from December 1985 through February 1987. … Carmelo Anthony (watching his son,