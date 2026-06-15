Rick & Morty Season 9 Episode 4: A Sobering Look at Rick's Unchanged Alcoholism

In 'A Ricker Runs Through It,' Rick & Morty confronts the enduring reality of Rick's alcoholism. Despite the show's evolution toward more character-driven stories and fewer shock-value gags, this episode serves as a raw reminder that Rick's addiction remains an unshakeable core trait, complicating his efforts to be better and ensuring the central conflict of the series endures.

The latest episode of Rick and Morty, season 9 episode 4 titled " A Ricker Runs Through It ," delivers a poignant and raw exploration of Rick Sanchez's enduring battle with alcoholism.

While the series has evolved significantly since its 2013 debut, moving from edgy, shock-value humor toward deeper character development, this episode serves as a stark reminder that despite observable growth, Rick's core struggles remain deeply entrenched. The narrative opens with an uncomfortably vivid sequence: Rick returns home in a state of extreme intoxication, so impaired that he urinates on himself and nearly passes out before continuing his binge on vast quantities of vodka.

His drunken recklessness leads to him being locked out of his own security system, inadvertently triggering a bizarre chain of events. He, Morty, and a new character named Reese embark on a chaotic fishing trip, which soon reveals Reese to be an elaborate sentient fail-safe-essentially a walking, talking password key that Rick created as a contingency for his frequent drunken lockouts.

Morty is horrified to realize this "friend" is merely a robotic security mechanism, underscoring the profound dysfunction and premeditated deceit that underpin Rick's addiction. As the plot unfolds, with furniture turning murderous and the Smith family under threat, the central conflict remains Rick's desperate, selfish attempts to regain control of his security while Morty races to save Reese from being neutralized.

Rick repeatedly tries to blame Morty for his lost password, but the episode unequivocally attributes the crisis to his drinking problem, highlighting a painful truth: even a more stable, considerate Rick cannot escape the genetic and behavioral chains of his addiction. This return to a darker, more self-destructive Rick might seem contradictory to the season's apparent effort to shed outdated gags and present a more nuanced family dynamic.

Rick has indeed been less depressed and more of a stabilizing, if flawed, presence in recent episodes, even gaining a new respect for Morty after the defeat of Rick Prime. However, "A Ricker Runs Through It" argues that personal improvement is not a linear path to a cure.

Rick is an addict; his decision to create an entire planet of hogs to produce a steady stream of vodka, rather than curtail his consumption, proves that his disease is managed at best, never defeated. The episode is framed as one of the show's more light-hearted, goofy outings-complete with homicidal furniture-yet it uses this comedic backdrop to underscore an uncomfortable reality: Rick will never be a harmless character.

His best intentions are perpetually undermined by factors beyond his control, particularly his genetic predisposition to alcoholism, a trait he fears may be inherited by Morty through Beth's own reliance on wine. In this way, the episode masterfully fixes a potential Season 9 shift by reintroducing a critical, unresolved facet of Rick's character. It avoids making the show's progression feel like a complete abandonment of its foundational darkness.

The re-emergence of Rick's alcoholism isn't a regression but a necessary reminder that growth and flaw can coexist. Conflict is the lifeblood of the series, and if Rick were truly cured of his core pathology, the dynamic between him and Morty would lose much of its compelling tension. This episode asserts that character evolution must accommodate permanent scars, and that Rick's journey is about learning to navigate his demons, not exorcising them entirely.

It's a bittersweet, sobering chapter that enriches the season's narrative tapestry, ensuring that Rick Sanchez remains a tragically human-albeit nihilistic and genius-figure, forever wrestling with the monsters within, even as he saves the universe from external ones





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Rick And Morty Season 9 Episode 4 A Ricker Runs Through It Rick Sanchez Alcoholism Addiction Character Development Adult Swim TV Review Television Analysis

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