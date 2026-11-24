Rick Berman discusses the fan criticism regarding his stewardship of the Star Trek franchise during a podcast appearance with Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes.

Rick Berman stated that he moved past the intense criticism from Star Trek fans who accused him of damaging the franchise a long time ago. This reflection emerged during a recent podcast appearance where he discussed his eighteen-year tenure as the executive producer of the iconic science fiction series. The conversation highlighted how perceptions of his leadership have shifted significantly over the decades since his departure from the studio helm.

The Origins of Creative Stewardship

Berman was appointed as the executive producer for Star Trek in 1987 by Paramount Pictures. He assumed full creative responsibility following the death of creator Gene Roddenberry in 1991. Under his direction, the franchise expanded rapidly to include Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise. Additionally, his era featured four feature films based on the Next Generation cast, cementing his influence on the brand's history.

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Berman Spiner Frakes Podcast Discussion

Berman appeared as a guest on the podcast Dropping Names... And Other Things, hosted by his former colleagues Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes. The hosts, who played key roles in the modern Star Trek era under Alex Kurtzman, brought up the historical "grief" fans directed at Berman. They noted that while he was once blamed for ruining the series, fans now frequently express a desire to return to the Berman era.

Shifts in Fan Sentiment Over Time

Brent Spiner pointed out that fans now cherish the Berman years, referring to the period as a time of excellence. Jonathan Frakes observed that whoever holds the creative mantle tends to face backlash, a pattern that recently applied to J.J. Abrams and then Alex Kurtzman. Rick Berman confirmed that he has long since accepted the earlier criticism, noting that fans have come full circle to view his work with nostalgia and appreciation.

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Impact on Franchise History and Standards

From 1987 to 2005, Berman oversaw more than 600 episodes across four television series and four movies. Decisions that were once controversial, such as appointing the first Black and female captains, are now widely accepted as groundbreaking. Many fans consider this period a golden age, citing superior writing and character development compared to the current streaming era on Paramount+.

Future Outlook for Star Trek Leadership

The conversation also touched on the future of the franchise under new leadership from Skydance. With the streaming era offering fewer episodes than the Berman years, many long-time fans view the past era with greater fondness. It remains to be seen if the current era will be remembered as positively as the Berman years, but history suggests that time often softens the initial harshness of fan criticism.