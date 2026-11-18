Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes highlighted the team's effective two-day preparation focused on Michigan State's scouting report and credited the strong performance of the front line, including DeWayne Brown and Miles Rubin, for securing the victory.

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes after the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tennessee answered with an 11-0 run to take a 27-25 lead into halftime, then opened the second half on a 10-0 run and led by as many as 15. After the game, Rick Barnes talked about two days of practice built around Michigan State’s scouting report, the play of his front line, and how his team handled“Actually the last two days.

Also read Michigan State Tops No. 2 Ranking Ahead of Critical Road Win Against Tennessee Volunteers

We told them we’ve had two great days of preparation. I really do think because of the respect we have for Michigan State basketball, and point blank telling them how they play is how we’re supposed to play. We used a lot of clips showing them being elite in so many different areas.

And coach Steve McClain had the scout and the first thing he said when he walked in the room when we started on the prep, he asked the room how many of you guys have played in a top-10 matchup in your career in a non-league game. One hand went up and it was Jalen Washington. Nobody else did.

“And we talked about , and the reason we schedule the way we schedule, I had no idea other than I know that these guys have worked hard. We’ve had a hard time being connected offensively. And so much of our past problems have been our offense that we never gave our defense a chance. But tonight the difference in the game was our front line.

When you look at it, DeWayne Brown, we have been harping on these guys to let those guys touch the ball some and see through the net.

"But tonight Miles and DeWayne, and I think Braedan Lue has been terrific the last two games. I mean, it’s a crazy game. I mean, you go back to the other night, DeWayne Brown played probably as badly as he could play. I think he only had five fouls in eight minutes.

And tonight you could just see it. He was the guy we saw a year ago when he went in the game. But Braedan Lue, I mean, his spark has been terrific the last couple games.

“And I thought we executed. I thought that Terrence the last two days has really tried to shift from being a scorer to trying to get us involved and run the team. And then Dai Dai at the end, he was up there doing it. Troy .

If we have to do it by committee, we do it by committee.

“But to basically answer your question, yes, we did do what we’ve done the last two days in practice. And obviously I’m happy for these guys. They’ve had a chance. They’ve worked hard.

And to get rewarded is a good thing, obviously. ”“Well, I mean, you think, it’s a crazy game. I know they made 18 threes the other night. And I think Tom even said it was fool’s gold.

All of us like to see a night when that ball goes in. And oftentimes when you do make a lot of shots, you can look at it and say we’re just making shots, we’re not playing good basketball. But I know they missed some shots. It was physical.

But we knew we’d have to guard Fears. I mean, he’s a terrific player.

"We knew the middle ball screen, we’re going to have to deal with it. We talked about it, talked about it, tried all different things in practice to try to assimilate that as much as possible. We knew that he was going to create problems getting into the lane.

But we knew that we either had to take one thing, we had to try to close down the lane as much as we could and hope that they had a night when they weren’t making 18 threes. The first two threes they made was bad offense. Terrance shot an early three that wasn’t good. Juke shot a tough shot and he ran out and got wide-open three.

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That’s where they hit their first six points.

“But we got down and, again, the best part, we’ve shown them, said, hey, these guys are good at getting you down 14-2, 15-3. But we fought back. Our offense did get better once we settled in and we had some good execution. But we weren’t great with our flow game tonight for whatever reason.

But I told them, I said, the only turnover I want to see is a shot clock. And we almost had it. Well, we did. But we said we’re not going to turn it over and let them get out in the open court because they’re lethal if you let them do that.

"But defensively, I just thought first time really all year that the scouting report was followed pretty well. We talked about we had to gang rebound against them because, again, if you think about it, we did win this rebounding battle. But we hadn’t been winning them and we needed our guards to be active. They did.

But then DeWayne and Miles and B-Lue did a great job on the front line rebounding the ball for us. ”“Shot selection. Guys not taking tough shots. We’ve got guys that can score the ball.

But we’ve been so bad on offense because it’s been a shoot first, no execution. The two sides of the court complement each other. Our offense has been so bad because of just guys taking shots when we weren’t ready to rebound it, turning the ball over, being out of control. And tonight, offensively, we looked like we were a little more together, executing most of the things that we called.

They actually did a pretty good job. We didn’t always score, but when we did and the flow game wasn’t as fluid as we needed it to be. ”“Again, I’ll go back. I think our prep, again, Coach McClain, he led it.

But all the other coaches are in. You guys watch us practice. They’re all involved. I thought during our power talk today, I thought C-Walk was tremendous, talking about what this team is going to create its own identity wearing a Tennessee uniform.

How long is it going to take? I thought he did a great job with that and talked about what we’ve been able to do here with what the program has been built on and when we’re going to get to it. And the best part, obviously, was halftime.

"I thought they were as connected as they’ve ever been. After the game I was obviously happy for them. But it’s just the start. We’ve got to build on it.

And like I told them, the best part for me was I have it on film now, what we can do, and I expect it every day, and then now start moving forward. We can’t take a step forward and two-step backwards. We can’t. But I think to the man, they would probably tell you this is the hardest they’ve ever played.

"I know one thing, it’s the hardest I’ve ever seen Miles Rubin play. It is. And it’s the hardest, BLue, I mean, he played hard the other night. But overall, our guards were trying to defend good action.

But it’s on film now. There’s no excuse not to know what we’re looking for. But again, with that, we’ve still got a whole lot of different levels we’ve got to get to. ”“I wish I knew.

Really, I wish I knew. Like when Miles threw that ball out of bounds earlier, I said, man, at some point in time, I told him, at some point in time you’re going to have to prove you scored that ball, man. Just shoot it. I’d rather you shoot it.

And I actually said to him, I would rather you make the shot, and if they block it, we’ll pat them on the butt and tell them good play.

"But go up to score the ball, and if they make a great defensive play, we’ll live with it. But you’ve got to... he’s got good hands. Miles has got good touch. He can shoot the ball.

But he finally, after those two, he missed one early, a stick back that he should have dunked. But he missed it.

Then he threw it out of bounds. After that point, he got the ball. He got aggressive with it.

“And DeWayne, they were getting really good deep post-up position, which we needed. But some of that, I’m sure, they’re going to guard our perimeter guys because up to this point, why would you guard our post players? They’ve not been effective. But the reason they haven’t been effective, they haven’t touched the ball.

If you look at their shooting percentages, and I put our stats up the other day, showed the guys and showed them what those guys are shooting. I said, at some point in time, those guys need to touch the ball. And tonight it got better, but we still got to be better with it. ”“Really, DeWayne, you know, DeWayne is an iron man.

I mean, he never misses practice. But he’s in a different position. I mean, last year, he was the guy that came off the bench. But like I told you guys before, when we look back and put together our playbook to show our players, DeWayne is always involved in those, even a year ago.

I mean, he made great plays. I don’t know, other than, what he did tonight, that’s who he’s capable of.

“But he’s had two good practices. And you have your up-and-down games, you know. You have it. You hope you can get through it and win.

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And, like, again, I mean, it’s a crazy game. Think about how bad we were the other night. Think about they made 18 threes, and every game takes on its own different personality.

"But it’s mental, and it’s your preparation. It’s what you do every day. But it’s also being connected as a team. And tonight was, without question, the first time.

And we’ve seen it in practice. We have seen it. But we haven’t been able to carry it over. Today, we did.

”“No, because I think anybody can play defense. It’s just a mindset and effort. I think it’s taken us longer to get there, just teaching guys how to pressure the ball, not keep two feet inside the three-point line, to get out and not be afraid to get beat, knowing that. I mean, we spent so much time teaching these guys gap defense, how to protect the lane first, get in early and get out.

We don’t want to go out, in, out, just get in your space where you’re supposed to be, shrink the court.

“And I’ll be honest with you. I think championship teams defend and rebound. And, like, we worked two days because we got some guys that really want to get out there and pressure. We kept telling them, if we start picking up at half-court, trying to have ball screen coverage, we’ll get lit up all night.

And just trying to keep those guys back so we didn’t have to guard him up there because he’s lethal in those middle ball screens.

“But, yeah, I mean, it’s just a mindset. It really is. And I think more and more guys have bought into it over the last couple. We’ve gotten better the last two weeks.

Even I could go back and tell you that in all the games this year, the four games we’ve played, our defense has been better, but our offense has been so bad that you’ve turned it over 17 times, given up buckets in transition you can’t defend, bad passes, bad shots. And, again, we want to work hard defensively, but we’ve got to learn to work hard offensively. And not settle.

“And so they’re all learning something new. It’s a whole new... I mean, I would tell you, I think you ask each one of them, in the past, they would tell you that probably have not been asked to be a two-way player. In this league you’ve got to be.

But they haven’t fought it. Now they’re learning. And it’s hard. It’s hard to get guys to get out of their comfort zone, do something.

And, like I said before, most of these guys would look at his stat sheet, and they’re looking at points. I think they’re starting to shift now, where I think Terrence Hill is starting to think more about assists and being a guy that can guard up there.

“And we still make some mistakes, which we’re not going to be perfect, even though we’re going to try. They’re coming together as a team, but it’s early in the year. We’re going to have to come back. It doesn’t matter who we play, every game will be different.

But I just want to see that, and we’ve got to get better defensively. We do. Especially with ball-screen covers. But we will.

We will. ”“Communication. It’s like we told them before the game, we take the ball out on the end line, they’re going to, what we call a pitbull defense, where they’re going to try to take our point guard out. So we’ve told our wings, don’t run down the court.

Don’t run down there. Stop at half court and be ready to help. Well, tonight a couple guys did it. Where, we’re yelling.

Tonight, they were yelling, ‘hey, get up there. ’ Communicating.

"I thought when we were calling some plays, and we have not had any echo at all. Guys, you go back and look at every game, we’d run a set and somebody wouldn’t run it. Their answer was, ‘I didn’t hear it. ’ So we’ve told them, every dead ball, something’s going to be on.

So it’s your job to look, but it’s also the job... but every game, we’ve had a bunch of them because guys, ‘I didn’t know what we were running. ’ And that’s communication.

“Tonight, and we’ve started games, were the first two possessions that we sort of had scripted out, we didn’t even execute. But tonight, that part, we were so much better in tonight than we had been up until tonight. ” On how Tennessee was able to take Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. out of his ball screens “Well, one, we were trying to shrink the court as much as possible.

Then we also knew that we wanted to try to get him in some ball screens. We wanted to try to put him where... And again, Tom , they do a ... like when we were running our little basic action, and they were switching, we were really wanting to stop and post him up. We did it one time, but we didn’t back him down when he had one foul.

“We spend so much time... when you think about ball-screen coverage, it’s not just the two guys up there on the ball, it’s those three guys behind them doing their job. And sometimes you’ve got to, go back to communication, because sometimes you have to exit out of it. Sometimes you have to peel, switch, things like that. But, again, I thought when he was hurting us, we were doing some things that we talked we didn’t want to.

The post guy was jumping out early, and he’s too good for that. You’ve got to almost kind of wait at the very end, because if he sees you shading one side, he can really turn it.

"We asked our guards, don’t even think about the screen, just try to stay in front of him. If you open up your hips, he’s going to get downhill on you. Guard him, and the post guy, if you can send him to the sideline, fine. If he rejects it, we were hoping we got good gap help behind him.

But we said, you’ve got to guard him. If you get hit on the ball screen, you’ve got to trust your teammates. Our rule is two hard dribbles, if we don’t get back in front, we’ve got to switch and maybe exit out on the back side.

“But it takes five guys, and he gets in there deep, and he’s hard to guard because those fouls, he drew those fouls. I’m not questioning any of those fouls, because he got where he needed to go. ”Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014.

A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.