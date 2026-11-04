Tennessee Volunteers Defeat Wofford 90-59 Behind DeWayne Brown II Double-Double

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes highlighted the strong second-half performances of Juke and DeWayne Brown as the Volunteers secured a victory over Wofford with improved defensive intensity.

The Tennessee Volunteers secured a decisive 90-59 victory over the Wofford Terriers at Thompson-Boling Arena on November 3, 2026, establishing a clear new identity under head coach Rick Barnes. The Volunteers utilized a dominant second-half surge to separate themselves from the disciplined opponent and secure a commanding thirty-one-point margin of victory.

Rick Barnes credited the shift in momentum to the team's ability to settle into their roles after a tense opening period. He noted that Wofford is a disciplined squad with significant quickness and size, which initially kept the Volunteers' players somewhat uptight. Once Tennessee found their rhythm, the offense began to flow more freely, allowing the team to pull away from their opponents.

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Barnes specifically highlighted the impact of Terrence Hill when he entered the game, noting that even without high shooting accuracy, Hill's ability to get the ball into the heart of the defense created positive outcomes. This strategic adjustment helped the Volunteers break down the Terriers' defensive structure and establish control over the pace of the contest.

DeWayne Brown II delivered a standout performance with a double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds, marking his best effort during the exhibition season. Barnes described Brown as terrific, noting that the sophomore forward overcame early struggles to become a dominant force on both ends of the floor against the Wofford Terriers.

Juke Harris also received significant praise for his pivotal role in the second half. Barnes stated that he was more concerned with how the team finished the game rather than traditional starting lineups. Harris started the second half and recorded a plus-29 rating, demonstrating exceptional defensive work and rebounding intensity that defined the Volunteers' closing stretch.

Barnes addressed the mental pressure facing players like Harris, comparing his situation to that of previous team members. He observed that high expectations can sometimes cause competitive players to hesitate, leading them to pass up shots they need to take. Barnes advised Harris to simply play, emphasizing that his natural strength and competitiveness are his greatest assets.

The coach noted that Harris often turns down scoring opportunities to prioritize team play, but the coaching staff wants him to trust his instincts. Barnes explained that Harris is learning a new defensive style, and his improved performance in the second half, where he fought through screens effectively, showed significant growth in his overall game mentality.

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Barnes emphasized that the team is asking players to adopt a defensive-first mindset at a level they have not previously experienced. He believes that once the team focuses on defense, rebounding, and ball security, their natural offensive skills will allow the scoring to flow effortlessly. This approach applies to the entire roster, not just individual stars.

During a timeout, Barnes checked on Harris's energy levels, noting that the player was tired but determined to push through. Harris played 26 minutes in total, contributing significantly to the team's rebounding efforts. Barnes affirmed that the players' versatility and willingness to embrace a tougher defensive identity are key indicators of the team's potential success in upcoming games.

The Volunteers shot 52 percent from the field and dominated the paint with a 52 to 24 edge. Barnes praised the team's ability to attack the rim and create tough looks, a stark contrast to their earlier exhibition performances that relied heavily on perimeter shooting. This balanced attack proved too much for Wofford to handle.

Barnes also highlighted the calming effect of Tyler Lundblade, who made his debut in front of home fans. Lundblade brought a sense of stability to the court, helping to guide the younger players through the physical nature of the game. His presence allowed the team to maintain composure during critical moments of the second half.

Miles Rubin's aggressiveness in the second half changed the complexion of the game for Tennessee. Barnes noted that Rubin is capable of being much more dominant if he pushes past his comfort zone. Rubin's ability to pace himself and exert maximum effort in short bursts has given the Volunteers a significant advantage on the defensive end.

The victory provides a clear blueprint for what the Volunteers can achieve when they execute their system effectively. Barnes indicated that the team's depth and conditioning will be crucial as the regular season approaches. The players have begun to understand the buy-in required to succeed at this level, marking a significant step forward in their development.

Rick Barnes stressed that consistency will be the key to maintaining this momentum. The team has shown glimpses of excellence throughout the exhibition season, but this performance demonstrated their full potential. The focus now shifts to refining the details and ensuring that every player contributes to the team's success.

The Volunteers will carry this confidence into their next contest, knowing that they can compete with any opponent when they play with intensity. The defensive identity has taken root, and the offensive pieces are beginning to fit together seamlessly. This bodes well for the team's prospects in the upcoming season.

Barnes remains optimistic about the team's trajectory, citing the hard work and dedication of the players. The coaching staff has implemented a system that maximizes the strengths of each individual while fostering a collective spirit. This unity has been evident in recent performances and will be essential for long-term success.

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The win against Wofford serves as a testament to the team's resilience and adaptability. They faced a well-coached opponent that posed significant challenges but were able to adjust and prevail. This ability to overcome adversity is a hallmark of championship-caliber teams and gives Barnes's squad a strong foundation.

As the exhibition season winds down, the Volunteers are gaining valuable experience that will serve them well in conference play. The players are becoming more comfortable with their roles and more confident in their abilities. This growth is evident in their performance on both ends of the floor.

Barnes concluded by reiterating his belief in the team's potential. He praised the players for their willingness to embrace a tougher defensive identity and their commitment to team success over individual accolades. This mindset will be crucial as they face tougher competition in the near future.

The 90-59 victory over Wofford stands as a significant milestone in the Tennessee Volunteers' season. It showcases the team's ability to execute under pressure and adapt to different styles of play. With continued improvement and consistency, the Volunteers are well-positioned to make a deep run in the upcoming tournament.

Rick Barnes and his staff have laid the groundwork for a successful season. The players have bought into the vision and are working hard to realize it. The synergy between the coaches and players is growing stronger, creating an environment conducive to high-level performance.

The focus now turns to preparing for the next challenge. The Volunteers will use this victory as motivation to continue improving and refining their game. They aim to build on the momentum generated against Wofford and carry it into the heart of the season.

The team's ability to play with physicality and intelligence has been a key factor in their recent successes. Barnes has instilled a culture of accountability and hard work that is beginning to yield tangible results. The players are responding well to these expectations and are pushing each other to be better every day.

As the Volunteers look ahead, they are confident in their ability to compete with the best teams in the country. The foundation has been laid, and the pieces are in place for a promising season. The team is ready to face whatever challenges come their way with unity and determination.

The victory over Wofford is a reminder of what is possible when a team plays together with purpose. Rick Barnes has created a system that maximizes the talents of his players and fosters a sense of community. This approach has already begun to show fruits, and the potential for even greater success is evident.

The Volunteers are just getting started. With the right mindset and continued effort, they have the potential to achieve remarkable things this season. The foundation is solid, the leadership is strong, and the players are ready to execute. The stage is set for an exciting campaign.