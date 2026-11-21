Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes discusses his team's performance, preparation, offensive execution, defensive adjustments, and transition defense following a win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Nov 20, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter the game, Barnes spoke with the media. Everything he said is below. Was tonight a step forward after Barnes said Tuesday the team can't take a step forward and two steps back?

Also read Tennessee men's basketball signs JUCO forward Aly Toure

“Well, you guys were here. You felt the electricity in the building, and obviously tonight a little bit different. But we knew. We told our team coming in with Coastal, they had gone to Wisconsin.

They had Wisconsin by 10, and I think ended up losing by 8. And I do think our preparation was good. I thought that part of it was good. Came out, we knew we'd get some good looks early, but we're still trying to establish the way we want to play.

And it's difficult when guys are open.

“I think they obviously wanted us to shoot those early quick shots because they've been great in transition. They've been averaging, I think, right around 25, 26 points a game in transition. I told the team tonight I'd like to see us keep them to zero. I think it was five or six at the end.

“And I said the way we're going to do that would be with good shot selection, no turnovers and not letting them get out in the open court. We worked the game plan pretty well. I thought our offensive execution was getting closer and closer. We had some plays and almost connected on a couple where they're starting to see it.

“But defensively, we knew they were going to drive the ball really hard. We've worked so hard to try to establish our gap defense. When they started making threes, we were slow to adjust to get out there to the guys that we wanted to keep an eye on. But when you do that, when you start getting out of the gap quicker, you've got to stay in front of the ball.

And we didn't do as good a job there as we're going to have to going forward. ”“Yeah, I thought our preparation was good. The coaches do their deal to get guys ready. We used Tom Izzo's postgame comments about his team after a big win.

Everybody's patting you on the butt, telling you this or that. How quickly can you get it out of your system? And as coaches, you're always worried about it. But I think these guys handled it.

We had a lot of respect for Coastal, and I think our guys did.

“But you go back, they'd been scoring a lot of points. Tonight, what did they end up with? 51, I think. But rebounding we were up, probably the way we should be on our standards, but at the end, too many. Free throw block out.

They went two or three possessions. I think they got three shots right there.

“But from the mental side, I do think the guys, for the most part, responded. Kind of what Grant was saying, I don't think we took a step back with our preparation. I do think the guys were locked in for the most part. Not just leading up to it, but today's shootaround.

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A lot more talking. If you were at our shootaround, it always gets better when guys start interjecting and talking and seeing things, and we're starting to get more and more of that. ” Nov 20, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Terrence Hill Jr. moves the ball against Coastal Carolina Chanticleers guard Trey Perry during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Terrence Hill had seven assists, then sat after a quick three late. Where is he in balancing running the offense with what Barnes wants from him?

“He's starting to see it. I thought in the first half he realized we had taken too many threes. And they were there, and if it goes in, it's a whole different ball game. But it goes back again tonight.

Those guys did the bulk of the scoring. And I think if those guys would play with those guys more, I think the best three-ball to shoot is when it goes in and gets thrown back out and you're standing looking straight at the basket.

“And I thought Juke, regardless of what people might think, his plus-minus is way up. He leads the team with it. I thought what he did different tonight, he didn't make a three, but he impacted the game. He got out and raced the court and got two dunks in transition.

And I just think that he's starting to figure it out more and more too.

“But Terrence, I have such high expectations for him. And when we put him back in at the end, I didn't mind him missing a three. That play was set up for him to get that look. He almost stepped out of bounds.

His heel was over the line and the referee saw it, but he wasn't out. If he put his heel down, he would have been. But then the very next possession, he goes down and just lets a guy drive right by him. And so I told him, I said, if you're not going to guard, you're not going to play.

And that was the extent of our conversation. ” Are there similarities between the team with Jordan Bone, Lamonté Turner and James Daniel III, and this group with Terrence Hill, Dai Dai Ames and Troy Henderson?

“Yeah, it is. And the best pure point guard of the group played the last minute of the game, a minute and a half, Marquis. If Marquis would pick up his speed, I think there will be times he'll play, because he knows what we need to do. And all I've asked him to do is play with more speed.

And so, yeah, I think there and can swing there.

“I liked it tonight. Whoever got the rebound, we were coming down in our transition spots, and I think one time Manny brought it down. I know that Tyler brought it down, and that's when you can start putting guys in positions. When guys go through walk-through and start saying these guys can play all these different spots, it makes it very difficult to prepare when you've got to worry about them doing this.

“So I like the versatility of that, and we're trying to settle in to where they know at least... We're just trying to get good at a couple simple things, and then we can build on it, and we've got to continue to do that. ”“We're all really proud of Manny. We're really excited about our young guys, and Manny being one of them.

Manny had a good practice yesterday, and I told him after the shootaround today, I said, what can we expect from you? He said, I promise you I'm going to play hard and play defense.

“And even the pass that he tried to throw, the lob is really a part of our offense. He got going, and I think he was sped up just a little bit, but Manny can shoot it. He can do a lot of things. He's big, he's strong, he rebounds.

We're not afraid to throw him out there as he continues to get better defensively.

“And he did have a good week preparing for this because we told him all along, you've got to know the system. You've got to know where you're supposed to be on offense and go defend and rebound, take care of the ball, because he plays with a lot of explosiveness. He really does. He loves cutting hard, and we're excited about him.

And I thought he took really good care of those minutes and those possessions that he was involved with tonight. ” DeWayne Brown said Terrence Hill wanted 10 assists at the half. Are players buying into impacting the game beyond scoring?

“Yeah, I do. But I also think they're buying into each other. That's what I think it really is. And Terrence, really, I probably have as high expectations of him as anybody on the team, because he's got great vision.

He can pass the ball. And I know he can guard when he wants to guard. But it's a whole new mindset for him, because he's, by nature, a scorer.

“Like he thought he got bumped on that one layup there, and that's not a foul. And that's where he's going to have to understand, if he's going to go down there, it's going to be some physicality. But I just want to see him become the defensive guy that I've watched him be when he wants to do it, consistently.

“But a point guard on this team. Believe me, with the way we do things, he can lead the nation in assists if they wanted to. Because they get a lot of opportunities from out-of-bounds plays underneath if we execute the way we should. They have the keys to the car.

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” “They're in the middle third most of the time, and we're expecting him to read and play. And Terrence can pass. He really can. But in his mind, I still think he impacts the game mostly by scoring.

But he's so much more than that. And I think the more he understands that, he'll really put himself in the position to be the player that he's capable of being. ” Nov 20, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Juke Harris lays the ball up against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Juke Harris is being challenged to defend in a new way. Is he starting to relax and play without thinking about scoring as much?

“Yeah, I tell Juke, once he finds his rhythm offensively and plays with power at the four, I mean, Juke's a big guy, and he's strong. He's come out of a different league that truly is officiated different than what he'll see in our league. But no doubt, defensively he's come a long way, and we're asking him to do some things. He's made the first step, and he'll continue to make steps the more he gets out there.

“He had, what, five rebounds tonight, shot 50% from the floor and didn't make a three. But the way he got that percentage, he got out and raced the court, got two dunks. Really made a terrific pass on the set that we ran to DeWayne.

I think it was DeWayne or Braedan Lue that got fouled, but he came off, and that was the most force that I've seen him play with, the way he came around the corner the way he needed to.

“And he started the game attacking the elbow. He'll shoot a bunch of those. He'll make a bunch of those. And I was glad he stayed with it, because he was as open as you could be on that first one.

But the more he does it, the more he's going to be comfortable with it.

“But Juke wants to play on both ends. He does. He wants to be a complete player. But he, Tyler, Jalen Haralson, Manny and Terrence are really trying to learn how to guard the basketball.

Troy and Dai Dai pretty much, and Marquis, those three guys do a pretty good job with it. Our post guys are getting better with it for the most part.

“Braedan Lue can do that, but he really had a bonehead play when he was guarding with eight seconds fouled. Those are the plays we've got to eliminate. When a guy's making the effort there, you appreciate that, but we've got to be smarter there.

“We've got a long way to go. We've got a lot of guys that can get better, but you're talking about the buy-in. I think they're buying into each other. I think they understand that they better be prepared to play, because if not, there's not a lot of drop-off, and we can go deeper.

Hopefully we hear good news with Jalen Washington at some point. That will give us a chance to be even better. ”“That is a great question, because I've asked it every day since I heard he was going up there. I ask it three times a day.

Have you heard anything? What do you think? The people that I know, they're staying on top of it. And they're at the point now where they don't want to say it to me, because when you tell me something and it doesn't happen, I don't let them off the hook too easy.

“But hopefully, it could be Monday. It could be maybe as late as Thursday. But who knows, right? I wish we knew.

He's already made an unbelievable... You guys watching practice, you can tell he's helped DeWayne. He's helped Miles. He's helped all of them.

Selfishly speaking, yeah, I know that he'll help us. But for him, being the person he is, I really hope it happens for him. ”“How much time you got? The mindset, probably more than any.

Asking them to totally rewire their mind and understand that we want them to think defense first, rebound second, and offense, we believe it will come. And I still believe that with this group, the more we stay with what we're doing right now.

“We've got to get better with ball screen coverage. We're just so inconsistent with it right now. We have to get better. They're working at it.

And we've got a great challenge coming up this week playing Maryland. And then I think somebody told me it's Iowa State. So all terrific coaches with really good programs.

“But just a mindset, to ask guys to get out of their comfort zone and start looking at the game a little bit different and looking through our eyes at what we think it takes to win at the highest level. And we do think that, because based on how we shot the ball tonight from the three and from the free throw line, if we didn't guard anybody, we'd have lost the game.

“And we told them, when you're part of an organization that has a tournament and it's single elimination, we know that you can have one bad night. We don't get to play three out of five or four out of seven. We've won a lot of games here when we didn't shoot it well, but we defended, and we've got to continue to do that. ”“He's not sure.

He thinks he did it in the first half of the Michigan State game. He was guarding, and he said he felt like he hyperextended it. And the MRI, Chad told me, there was a little swelling. And yeah, I think he'll be ready.

”Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.