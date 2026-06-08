Rick and Morty Stars on Animated Film Having a Serious Advantage

Rick and Morty stars Ian Cardoni (Rick) and Harry Belden (Morty) on the advantage that the Adult Swim series has in making the jump to film.

Rick and Morty stars Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden on the advantage that the Adult Swim series has in making the jump to film.

Rick and Morty stars Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden say the animated movie can go bigger, wilder, and game-changing. Belden says Rick and Morty’s limitless universe gives the film total creative freedom because literally anything can happen. Cardoni credits the Rick and Morty writing staff, saying the team can chase epic ideas while the cast follows their lead. Dan Harmon and Scott Marder confirmed a Rick and Morty movie is in development, with Jacob Hair set to direct.

So far, the Emmy Award-winning animated series has scored with three excellent episodes in a row. On top of that, later this summer brings the premiere of the spinoff series, President Curtis. And who can forget the big news from last month, when we learned that an animated feature film was in development?

Checking in during shared what one of the biggest advantages the show has when it comes to a film: it can go epic, it can go game-changing – or it can go both. Belden explained why being in that position is creatively"freeing" for the film's writers, adding,"With the way the story is set up and the world and the universe of Rick and Morty, like you said, literally anything could happen.

You can't think of a scenario where it's like, 'No, that actually wouldn't make sense cuz literally anything can happen.

' So, creatively, it just brings so much freedom. You know, we can do whatever.

" Cardoni added,"I might be more scared if it was on us to come up with those stories, but we have an amazing writing staff. We just kind of go where they direct us.

"is helming a feature film. "We saw the same leak, and we are therefore, now able to confirm that there is a movie in the works. Jacob Hair is, is the director. I mean, we didn't shop around.

He is an absolute, to say rock star is honestly feels like trivializing it because that implies like some kind of flash in the pan, kind of exciting. I mean, Jacob has it like came onto our team. It was like adding a pillar to it," Harmon shared. Marder pointed to the upcoming season as proof of why Hair was the right choice, adding,"He's our supervising director.

I mean, if 9 feels good to you, he's got a hand. He is responsible for that.

" Harmon continued,"I think when we started talking about a movie and could a movie happen and who would direct it, the first question was, 'Can Jacob do it? ' Because that would be a dream, as opposed to going out and just getting somebody that did a great job on another animated thing. This is our guy, who has done some of the most amazing work on the show.

It's like the director version of Donald Glover in that I don't know if there's a limitation to what he can do; we haven't found it yet.

" It isn't clear of the animated film would be a theatrical release or streaming. Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

With multimedia crossover Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker kicking off on June 25th, Jo Martin discusses her favorite six Fugitive Doctor moments. CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals offered a look behind the scenes to announce that production on Season 2 was now officially underway. Returning to FX and Hulu on June 25th, here's the trailer for the final season of Jeremy Allen White & Ayo Edebiri-starring The Bear.

Hasbro Entertainment, Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films are developing a live-action series take on Jem and the Holograms. Set to hit the U.S. on June 29th and go global on October 5th, here's a look at the official trailer for Adventure Time: Side Quests.

With multimedia crossover Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker kicking off on June 25th, Jo Martin discusses her favorite six Fugitive Doctor moments. El Presidente reports on WWE Money in the Bank moving to New Orleans in October, plus tales of Mardi Gras with Kim Jong-un and the ghost of Louis Armstrong! Descendants: Wicked Wonderland has a new trailer and posters, and will release on July 16th on The Disney Channel .

CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals offered a look behind the scenes to announce that production on Season 2 was now officially underway. Returning to FX and Hulu on June 25th, here's the trailer for the final season of Jeremy Allen White & Ayo Edebiri-starring The Bear.





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Rick and Morty' creators on their inspirations as season 9 tackles the multiverse, evolution, and a kung-fu fight in a Trader Joe's parking lot (interview)'This season in a lot of ways is a celebration and I think you can feel it in everything'

Read more »

Rick and Morty Season 9: Here's Our S09E03 'Rick Fu Hustle' PreviewAs Rick proves he's not a 'people person,' here's a preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S09E03: 'Rick Fu Hustle.'

Read more »

Rick and Morty S09E03 'Rick Fu Hustle': You've Got a Friend in RickRick confronts his 'friends' issue, and Jerry's pool cleaner goes 'Fatal Attraction' in Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S09E03: 'Rick Fu Hustle.'

Read more »

Knicks/Trump, The Vampire Lestat, Rick and Morty: BCTV Daily DispatchIn today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, AEW/TNA/WWE, Trump/Knicks, Cartoon Network, Tracker, Marshals, Rick and Morty, The Vampire Lestat, and more!

Read more »