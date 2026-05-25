Rick and Morty Season 9 Release Date and Time

The popular adult animated science fiction sitcom Rick and Morty is set to return with its ninth season, which will premiere on a specific date and time. The release date and time have been confirmed by Adult Swim, the network that airs the show.

the series has seen in years. Critics are calling the new episodes sharper, funnier, and more creative than recent seasons. The latest season has also landed a rare perfectmay be a major comeback moment for Rick and Morty.

Several critics who felt the show had slowed down in recent years now believe the series has found fresh energy again. Reviewers especially praised the balance between sci-fi stories, emotional themes, and the show’s trademark dark humor.

"If you’ve thought about giving up on Rick and Morty — or did already — trust me when I say that 2026 is the year you should give the show another chance. " Nick Valdez of ComicBook.com alsoOther critics highlighted how the series still manages to reinvent itself after nearly a decade on air. Ben Gibbons of Screen Rantthe new season continues to showcase "innovation, ingenuity, and creativity" from co-creator Dan Harmon and the production team.

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Richard Dreyfuss has dropped plans to attend a cast reunion of the 1975 blockbuster Jaws. The event is scheduled for... The upcoming Rick and Morty movie has found a director ahead of the debut of its ninth season later this... The Rick & Morty Season 9 release date and time are right around the corner.

The popular adult animated science fiction sitcom... Rick and Morty just changed its streaming plans in a way fans did not expect. The animated series quietly moved its Hulu and HBO Max release schedule... Adult Swim has revealed new details about the next installment of Rick and Morty. The network confirmed the release date for Season 9 while..





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Rick And Morty Adult Swim Season 9 Release Date Time Animation Science Fiction Comedy Dark Humor Balance Sci-Fi Stories Emotional Themes Creativity Innovation Ingenuity Dan Harmon Production Team Hulu HBO Max Comicbook.Com Screen Rant Screenanarchy Peter Martin Ben Gibbons Brad Peyton Rampage Hugh Jackman Richard Dreyfuss Jaws Cast Reunion Director Movie TV Release Schedule Streaming Plans Quietly Adult Swim Release Date Time Animation Science Fiction Comedy Dark Humor Balance Sci-Fi Stories Emotional Themes Creativity Innovation Ingenuity Dan Harmon Production Team

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