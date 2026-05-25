Rick and Morty Season 9 Kicks Off with Evil Morty’s Return and a Multiversal Threat

The season‑nine premiere reintroduces Evil Morty, forcing Rick into a blackmail‑driven partnership that threatens the entire Smith family across the multiverse. Creators discuss the character’s role as a chaos agent, the episode’s ambitious storytelling, and hints about future plotlines extending into season twelve.

The ninth season of Rick and Morty launched with a bang, re‑introducing the fan‑favorite antagonist Evil Morty in the opening episode titled “There’s Something About Morty”.

In this installment, Rick discovers that he is still in contact with his darker counterpart, who is now blackmailing him into a joint adventure by threatening to erase the Smith family from every possible multiverse using a device known as the Omega Device. Morty, both jealous and concerned, insists on tagging along, and the duo soon confronts a hive‑mind deity of Galactus‑scale power.

The episode blends high‑stakes sci‑fi action with the series’ trademark humor, setting a tone that promises an ambitious arc for the rest of the season. ScreenRant’s Grant Hermanns sat down with key members of the show’s creative team—Scott Marder, Harry Belden and Spencer Grammer—to unpack the narrative choices behind Evil Morty’s comeback.

Marder explained that series co‑creator Dan Harmon wanted to “give every fan a little bit of everything they love,” and that the premiere was a particular point of excitement for him. The writers aimed to craft a chaotic “Q‑type” character who could act as an agent of disorder for Rick, a concept originally proposed by executive producer Albro Lundy, who suggested Evil Morty would fit the role perfectly.

Marder added that Evil Morty now “holds all the cards” and exists in a rarefied space where only a few beings can challenge Rick. Belden noted that Rick’s involvement is driven largely by blackmail, but also hinted at a begrudging respect between the two, describing their dynamic as a “different kind of relationship” that offers a fresh interplay not seen since season seven.

Grammer, who voices Summer, expressed enthusiasm for the renewed tension, wishing she had more screen time with Evil Morty and speculating that Summer and the villain could become unlikely allies. She praised the episode for opening “an Arkham Asylum of bad guys,” especially after Evil Morty is delivered to a bizarre Time Prison guarded by fourth‑dimensional entities that resemble testicles—one of her favorite new creations.

Grammer also remarked on the challenges of recording the episode, saying they had to redo scenes repeatedly to keep the multiple‑reality storyline coherent. When asked about future plans, Marder hinted that the show’s roadmap extends to at least season twelve, offering “the luxury of being very ahead of you” and teasing that “there are plans for all sorts of things moving down the pipe.

” Belden wrapped up by calling his experience playing Evil Morty a “nice change of pace” and confirming that the character’s return was intended as a major surprise after his absence throughout season eight, setting the stage for deeper explorations of multiversal politics and familial bonds in the episodes to come





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