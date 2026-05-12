Rick and Morty Season 9 Insights Revealed in New Trailer, Sneak Peeks, Preview Credits

Curious about what's to come for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty in Season 9? Check out the insights, previews, and previews of the season's episode credits with the animated series's return on May 24th, featuring several sneak peeks and preview clips along with a look at the show's achievements and upcoming news.

This is why we like to wait before doing a deep dive into the previews for Adult Swim 's Rick and Morty ahead of a new season.

Just when you think you've pieced together some basic level of understanding of what's to come, the Emmy Award-winning animated series drops a new trailer that leaves you questioning the vast majority of your assumptions. Check out the new insights above, with the animated series returning on May 24th. The new trailer is accompanied by looks back at the original official trailer, as well as this season's opening credits.

Previously, we were treated to looks at some production art for Season 9, including character designs for Wrestler Rick, Summer, TV Head Morty, Business Jerry, Crazy Randy, Reese, and Seb. Additionally, a dozen background/setting images were showcased, including a bowling alley, a glowing 'Tree of Life'-like valley, an abandoned cabin in the woods with a station wagon outside, and more.

At the same time that the Season 9 episode titles went live, the show's team provided a personal form of 'performance art' by reading off the episode titles. Speaking of episode titles, here is a set of screencaps that offers a rundown of the ninth season's chapters, followed by the announcement video that was released earlier this month.

The show's team also chose to make things personal as they offered their form of 'performance art' by reading off the episode titles. Several sneak peeks/preview clips have also been released, including the latest ones at the end. Check out the latest promo for Rick and Morty Season 9, which will premiere on Adult Swim on May 24th at 11:00 PM!

Furthermore, an image gallery showcasing the latest preview clips, a previous sneak peek, and some achievements from the show's team were released alongside news that the show was returning in May. The animated series's return marks a significant milestone for its fanbase and the industry as a whole, further cementing its status as a beloved show and one of the best adult animation on television. #mortalimode #rickandmorty #adultanimation #adultswi





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