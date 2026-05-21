Rick and Morty Season 9 Breaks Rotten Tomatoes Record

Rick and Morty season 9 has achieved a record-breaking score on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at 100% based on seven reviews. The animated series, known for its innovative humor and dark sci-fi themes, has garnered praise from critics for its latest installment.

Rick and Morty season 9 has achieved a record-breaking score on Rotten Tomatoes , sitting at 100% based on seven reviews. The animated series, known for its innovative humor and dark sci-fi themes, has garnered praise from critics for its latest installment.

ScreenRant's Ben Gibbons highlights the show's continued innovation and smooth animation, while io9.com's Cheryl Eddy praises the show's balance of humor and darkness. Comicbook.com's Nick Valdez agrees that season 9 is the strongest iteration of the series yet. The show's success has led to anticipation for a Rick and Morty movie, with veteran director Jacob Hair at the helm. The upcoming movie is expected to capitalize on the positive reception of season 9, which is currently rolling out.

The show's creator, Dan Harmon, has found the perfect moment to supercharge his ever-evolving sci-fi premise. The series is set to premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, May 24 at 11 PM





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Rick And Morty Rotten Tomatoes Season 9 Animation Comedy Sci-Fi Movie Adult Swim Dan Harmon Jacob Hair

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