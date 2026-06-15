Rick and Morty S09E04 Review: A Ricker Runs Through It Explores Rick's Drinking Problem

The latest episode of Rick and Morty, S09E04 'A Ricker Runs Through It,' delves deep into Rick's alcohol issues, featuring his intoxicated antics, a suspiciously sane new friend named Reece, and a bizarre car wash side plot with Jerry. The review highlights the show's signature absurdity, Ian Cardoni's performance, and parallels to Evil Morty's storyline.

a canon-heavy season return was followed by a deep dive into Rick's tortured psyche. Last week, we got a twistedly fun focus on Rick's inability to make friends, filtered through the lens of some great over-the-top Kung-fu satire.

Throw Jerry's sensitive nipples and a demonic guest appearance from the Hawaiian Punch mascot into the mix, and we've got the makings of a seriously strong start to the Emmy Award-winning animated series. That brings us to tonight's episode, S09E04:"A Ricker Runs Through It," with Rick's drinking issues taking center stage. Considering he was drunk when we first met him, it's not that surprising.

Oh, and let's not forget that there's some kind of side storyline where Jerry enjoys walking through a car wash. What follows are our real-time thoughts on tonight's episode, followed by a look at what series co-creatorIf your personal TARDIS is a flask, we think it's safe to say that you have a drinking problem.

That said, considering what we've seen Rick drink, snort, smoke, inject, and enema into himself, it has to be something really bad for things to getbad. Side note: serious props to Ian Cardoni for bringing another unique take: Totally Fucked-Up Rick. Everyone should be very thankful that Rick protects his stuff from himself. Also, is that"Morty" or"Marty"?

Reece takes them out for some fly-fishing . Reece seems a little too… nice. Like, he's speaking too much common sense to be… real? That said, Rick, gaslighting Morty into believing that Reece was real and had been their friend for years was, to put it mildly, not a good move – especially when he did it just to get his password.

We're going to say it again: we're getting some similar vibes here to Evil Morty's backstory with his Rick. Can you blame Morty? Look how many people Rick has introduced into Morty's life, only for it to turn out to be a lie. Shit, he even created a version of himself – one that turned out to be a much better grandfather, by the way.

Okay, Jerry getting taken over by Rick's Customer Service is a pretty damn good side storyline. And we understand, Jerry. We've wanted to walk through a car wash once in our lives, too. Once again, no good deed on Morty's part goes unpunished.

Reece was able to start his own life just long enough for the rebels to take it over in Rick's liquor flask universe. That means they have all of Rick's passwords – and that means, Rick, Morty, Customer Service Jerry, Beth, and Summer are in for some serious trouble. I will never get tired of seeing the Smiths fighting together as a unit.

Let's not lose sight of the moment when Rick took a hit meant for Morty, even though his body defenses were shut down. Combining Reece and Customer Service was the perfect solution – but that ending? Wow. The look on Morty's face as Rick finishes his flasks and yells at Morty that he's destined to be just like him.

Haunting. And the end credits scene, where Morty mistakenly believes the new neighbor is another Rick creation, only to be proven horrifically wrong. At least withThe episode was never going to be a"Happily Ever After" when it comes to Rick's drinking. But what it did do was shine a brutally honest light on addiction and how an addict will continue to repeat their self-destructive cycles until they seek help or are consumed by it.

The fact that we saw glimmers of love between Rick and Morty amid all of the anarchy made tonight's adventure that much more tragic. , Harmon offered some thoughts on the show's decision to address Rick's substance abuse issues.

"You write what you know," Harmon, who has discussed his struggles with alcohol in the past, shared. "I think that the balance is struck by mythologizing something that is important about substance abuse, which is that it takes all forms.

" Harmon referenced the 2012 film"The whole point of the story is that it's up to Denzel's character when he fixes this issue, and that makes it more important, more dramatic, but you don't really feel that bad for him, and you don't feel like you're watching a person die in an aquarium," Harmon explained. "You're watching Macbeth. You're watching someone struggle, and they better fix themselves, or they're going to die.

" Though Rick's issues will be the focus tonight, Harmon notes that the show has never tried to play his drinking as a joke, where the repercussions weren't shown. "If we were doing that version of drunkenness, I think we would be alienating people or getting out of touch. Rick's alcoholism doesn't look like a superpower. The guy wets his pants on a regular basis," he added.

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S09E04:"A Ricker Runs Through It" sees Rick's drinking issues taking center stage. The episode was never going to be a"Happily Ever After" when it comes to Rick's drinking. But what it did do was shine a brutally honest light on addiction and how an addict will continue to repeat their self-destructive cycles until they seek help or are consumed by it.

The fact that we saw glimmers of love between Rick and Morty amid all of the anarchy made tonight's adventure that much more tragic - with a haunting final scene that finds Morty possibly witnessing his own future. Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

The Tonight Show Honors NBA Champs New York Knicks on Monday Night NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon announced a special celebration on Monday night's show to honor NBA champs New York Knicks. Along with our preview for Rick and Morty, S09E04:"A Ricker Runs Through It," we have the latest on the spinoff series, President Curtis.

Justin Hartley on where things stand with Colter after the Tracker Season 3 finale and how Season 4 is"our most ambitious season to date.

"With the fallout from Detroit still being felt, here's our updated preview for AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat Episode 2:"Toledo. "Seth MacFarlane discusses how long he sees Family Guy running, adding he's"always had a pretty clear idea" of what a film would focus on. The Tonight Show Honors NBA Champs New York Knicks on Monday Night NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon announced a special celebration on Monday night's show to honor NBA champs New York Knicks.

Along with our preview for Rick and Morty, S09E04:"A Ricker Runs Through It," we have the latest on the spinoff series, President Curtis. Justin Hartley on where things stand with Colter after the Tracker Season 3 finale and how Season 4 is"our most ambitious season to date.

"With the fallout from Detroit still being felt, here's our updated preview for AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat Episode 2:"Toledo. "Seth MacFarlane discusses how long he sees Family Guy running, adding he's"always had a pretty clear idea" of what a film would focus on.





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