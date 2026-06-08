Rick and Morty S09E03 'Rick Fu Hustle': You've Got a Friend in Rick

Rick confronts his 'friends' issue, and Jerry's pool cleaner goes 'Fatal Attraction' in Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S09E03: 'Rick Fu Hustle.'

Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 3,"Rick Fu Hustle," pairs a Boob World detour with Rick’s latest friendship crisis. Rick’s failed apologies and Lu Sin’s brutal creed turn the episode into a sharp test of ego, loyalty, and growth.

Jerry’s dream pool spirals into chaos when his pool cleaner goes full Fatal Attraction and floods the Smith house. Despite the kung-fu chaos,"Rick Fu Hustle" lands as a lighter, funny Rick and Morty episode with real heart. After getting thrown into the deep end of the overarching mythology pool in the season opener, we were taken on a Severance-like emotional rollercoaster ride last weekend, getting a better understanding of just how toxic Rick views himself.

So, you'll understand if we head into tonight's episode of Adult Swim'sSeason 9, S09E03:"Rick Fu Hustle," with a little trepidation. We know that Rick and Morty's latest attempt at Boob World gets foiled by a standoff in a Trader Joe's parking lot, while Jerry needs to deal with his new dream pool before it becomes a toxic disaster.

The latter is leaving us grasping at straws, but we feel like the main storyline is going to focus on Rick's inability to de-escalate situations – and his ability to take on new foes with a simple smart ass comment. With that in mind, here's a look at our real-time thoughts on tonight's chapter:In Rick's defense?

I thought he was handling the situation pretty well, especially compared to how he would've handled things a few seasons back – which isn't saying much. And Jerry needs to work on those"small hose" issues… and what"supplies" could you need for Boob World? Yeah, Rick is definitely not good at apologizing and making amends – even if it keeps his heart from exploding.

Also, I didn't need to see Rick and Morty imitating blowjobs – and definitely not for that long. Holy crap. Rick was right. Lu Sin really is a bully asshole .

And now, Rick's got to save himself and Morty – and break Lu Sin's belief system along the way. Oh, by the way? Yeah, Jerry had sex with his Pool Cleaner. What did we just say about Jerry's ability to take a good thing and make it a total f***ing disaster?

While Rick and Morty offer a trade to Lu Sin's mentor to get his help, the Pool Cleaner has gone"Fatal Attraction.

" It's interesting to see Rick and Morty have some sweet moments, even in the midst of the madness. First, we saw how Rick reacted when Morty came to him crying after being hit with the heart punch. Now, we had them almost giddy as they ran forward for the first time in a long time.

I'm all about Rick and Morty having nanobite-powered Kung-Fu skills – but what's the deal with the"Mountain F**K Punch"?!? While the Pool Cleaner has taken over the house and flooded it, Rick, Morty, and Lu Sin are forced to take on Punchy's champion, a creature with 1000 pressure points that need to be hit at once. It was nice to see Rick and Lin Sun bond over their shared issues with forming friendships.

After two very intense episodes, it was nice to have a lighter, more fun chapter that was still insightful. Also, the bringing together of the pool and Lin Sun storylines with a pool party was a well-deserved happy ending that everyone earned. And hopefully, Rick and Lin Sun's friendship will continue throughout the season .

We're all about a team-up with Rick, Birdperson, and Lin Sun – maybe friends jealously vying for Rick's attention. Season 9 wasted little time bringing back Evil Morty – and in a very big way. It seems that Evil Morty has been blackmailing Rick into going on missions with him between seasons, threatening to kill the Smiths across the multiverse with the Omega Device if he refuses.

But by the time the end credits rolled on S09E01:"There's Something About Morty," we learned that Rick was using the missions as a ploy to destroy the Omega Device across all universes. Rick's plan succeeded so well that it brought an onslaught from Evil Morty in retaliation, some hard personal truths, the Smiths kicking the crap out of our big bad, and the Time Cops showing up to arrest Evil Morty. But is that really it for the eyepatch-sporting villain?

No. In fact, despite some fans on social media complaining about what went down with him over the course of the season opener, I think it makes Evil Morty deadlier than ever. He always thought of himself as a different Morty, but that lack of self-awareness was what let Rick play him. Even if he had to blackmail him to do it, Evil Morty turned out to be just another Morty who likes going on adventures with Rick.

At least he was. I think it all went away the moment Rick and Morty not only exposed it but also humiliated him for it. As for any kind of sense of family, that was pretty much wiped clean once the Smiths started putting the boots to him. The Evil Morty that was taken away by the Time Cops wasn't the same one who began the episode – and that should be a serious concern.

That dude's mission now is to hurtof them. On top of that, he's being held in a Time Cops prison – basically, he's being kept alive in the middle of a place that would give him access to more time travel power – on top of whatever he and Rick discussed during their time together.

Just look at what he did to theAfter getting thrown into the deep end of the overarching mythology pool in the season opener, we were taken on a Severance-like emotional rollercoaster ride last weekend, getting a better understanding of just how toxic Rick views himself. So, you'll understand if we headed into tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9, S09E03:"Rick Fu Hustle," with a little trepidation.

What we ended up with was a lighter but still insightful adventure that wove together storylines involving Kung-fu and swimming pools in a meaningful way - and hopefully, served as a sign of Rick's continued growth . Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

Rick and Morty Season 9: Here's Our S09E03"Rick Fu Hustle" Preview As Rick proves he's not a"people person," here's a preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S09E03:"Rick Fu Hustle.

"Earth, Wind & Fire: Questlove's HBO Doc Debuts Tonight: Here's a Look! Set to premiere on HBO tonight at 9 pm ET, here's our preview for Earth, Wind & Fire . Check out our preview for tonight's season opener of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, S03E01:"Detroit.

"Though the NBA Finals Game 3 watch party for Knicks fans is canceled, the NYPD and MSG weren't on the same page about Trump being the reason. Rick and Morty Season 9: Here's Our S09E03"Rick Fu Hustle" Preview As Rick proves he's not a"people person," here's a preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S09E03:"Rick Fu Hustle.

"El Presidente reports on TNA releasing Steve Maclin and Myla Grace. Both wrestlers requested their freedom from the capitalist pigs, comrades! Earth, Wind & Fire: Questlove's HBO Doc Debuts Tonight: Here's a Look! Set to premiere on HBO tonight at 9 pm ET, here's our preview for Earth, Wind & Fire .

Check out our preview for tonight's season opener of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, S03E01:"Detroit. "





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Rick and Morty Season 9: Here's Our S09E03 'Rick Fu Hustle' PreviewAs Rick proves he's not a 'people person,' here's a preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S09E03: 'Rick Fu Hustle.'

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