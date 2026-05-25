The Emmy Award-winning animated series returns for its ninth season tonight, with the family dynamic still pretty f***ed-up and toxic, but showing impressive growth in matters of mental health.

Rick and Morty S09E01 : There's Something About Morty had it all: a shocking return, some major game-changing moves, and an ominous ending. The Emmy Award-winning animated series returns for its ninth season tonight, with the family dynamic still pretty f***ed-up and toxic, but showing impressive growth in matters of mental health.

The season opener raises two very big questions: how far has Rick experimented with time travel, and how soon before Evil Morty is running the Time Cops? The episode was a game-changer, with a surprise return, some shocking between-seasons backstory, the resolution to a major storyline, and much more.

Rick and Morty S09E01: There's Something About Morty Thoughts One of the things I loved about the early preview was seeing just how nice of a day the family was having – knowing full well that the nicer the day, the messier things are about to get. Evil Morty blackmails Rick into doing missions for him, and the family is set up as a failsafe: if anything happens to him, the family gets wiped out.

Rick and Evil Morty fight The Collective to keep it from absorbing the Central Finite Curve. The fight between Rick and Evil Morty in the bunker dimension might be the best fight yet, and the family collectively kicking the shit out of Evil Morty might be one of my favorite moments in the show. The episode raises two very big questions: how far has Rick experimented with time travel, and how soon before Evil Morty is running the Time Cops?

The family is in for a wild ride, and we're a wee bit worried about where things are headed for our dimension-hopping duo. Adult Swim's Rick and Morty returned for its ninth season tonight, with S01E09: There's Something About Morty. Tonight's season opener followed up on a killer Season 8 with a major game-changer that included a surprise return, some shocking between-seasons backstory, the resolution to a major storyline, and much more.

THIS is how you kick off a new season, folks! The episode was a game-changer, with a surprise return, some shocking between-seasons backstory, the resolution to a major storyline, and much more. Rick and Morty S09E01: There's Something About Morty had it all: a shocking return, some major game-changing moves, and an ominous ending.

The Emmy Award-winning animated series returns for its ninth season tonight, with the family dynamic still pretty f***ed-up and toxic, but showing impressive growth in matters of mental health. The season opener raises two very big questions: how far has Rick experimented with time travel, and how soon before Evil Morty is running the Time Cops? The episode was a game-changer, with a surprise return, some shocking between-seasons backstory, the resolution to a major storyline, and much more.

Rick and Morty S09E01: There's Something About Morty Thoughts One of the things I loved about the early preview was seeing just how nice of a day the family was having – knowing full well that the nicer the day, the messier things are about to get. Evil Morty blackmails Rick into doing missions for him, and the family is set up as a failsafe: if anything happens to him, the family gets wiped out.

Rick and Evil Morty fight The Collective to keep it from absorbing the Central Finite Curve. The fight between Rick and Evil Morty in the bunker dimension might be the best fight yet, and the family collectively kicking the shit out of Evil Morty might be one of my favorite moments in the show. The episode raises two very big questions: how far has Rick experimented with time travel, and how soon before Evil Morty is running the Time Cops?

The family is in for a wild ride, and we're a wee bit worried about where things are headed for our dimension-hopping duo. Adult Swim's Rick and Morty returned for its ninth season tonight, with S01E09: There's Something About Morty. Tonight's season opener followed up on a killer Season 8 with a major game-changer that included a surprise return, some shocking between-seasons backstory, the resolution to a major storyline, and much more.

THIS is how you kick off a new season, folks! The episode was a game-changer, with a surprise return, some shocking between-seasons backstory, the resolution to a major storyline, and much more. Rick and Morty S09E01: There's Something About Morty had it all: a shocking return, some major game-changing moves, and an ominous ending.

The Emmy Award-winning animated series returns for its ninth season tonight, with the family dynamic still pretty f***ed-up and toxic, but showing impressive growth in matters of mental health. The season opener raises two very big questions: how far has Rick experimented with time travel, and how soon before Evil Morty is running the Time Cops? The episode was a game-changer, with a surprise return, some shocking between-seasons backstory, the resolution to a major storyline, and much more.

Rick and Morty S09E01: There's Something About Morty Thoughts One of the things I loved about the early preview was seeing just how nice of a day the family was having – knowing full well that the nicer the day, the messier things are about to get. Evil Morty blackmails Rick into doing missions for him, and the family is set up as a failsafe: if anything happens to him, the family gets wiped out.

Rick and Evil Morty fight The Collective to keep it from absorbing the Central Finite Curve. The fight between Rick and Evil Morty in the bunker dimension might be the best fight yet, and the family collectively kicking the shit out of Evil Morty might be one of my favorite moments in the show. The episode raises two very big questions: how far has Rick experimented with time travel, and how soon before Evil Morty is running the Time Cops?

The family is in for a wild ride, and we're a wee bit worried about where things are headed for our dimension-hopping duo. Adult Swim's Rick and Morty returned for its ninth season tonight, with S01E09: There's Something About Morty. Tonight's season opener followed up on a killer Season 8 with a major game-changer that included a surprise return, some shocking between-seasons backstory, the resolution to a major storyline, and much more.

THIS is how you kick off a new season, folks! The episode was a game-changer, with a surprise return, some shocking between-seasons backstory, the resolution to a major storyline, and much more





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Rick And Morty S09E01 There's Something About Morty Adult Swim Emmy Award-Winning Animated Series Dimension-Hopping Toxic Family Dynamic

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