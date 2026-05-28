Rick and Morty Film: A Potential Shakeup or Just an Extended Episode?

The article discusses the potential film adaptation of the popular animated series Rick and Morty. It highlights the decline in viewership and cultural relevance of the show compared to its '90s counterparts like Beavis and Butt-Head and South Park. The article also mentions the involvement of Jacob Hair, Ian Cardoni, and Harry Belden in the film project.

The '90s saw the success of feature-length, theatrical films based on adult animated shows like Beavis and Butt-Head Do America and South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut, but the same demand does not exist today.

Given that the entire runs of these animated shows are available on streaming, the notion of bringing the characters to the big screen feels less monumental. There are certainly exceptions, as was the case with The Simpsons Movie, but that was a specific case in which enthusiasm for the film helped to spark renewed interest in the series.

Rick and Morty is a strange place because it is still one of Adult Swim's most popular shows, but doesn't have the same cultural cachet as it did during its best years. There is potential for a massive shakeup for the future of Rick and Morty, but a film isn't necessarily the right option





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Rick And Morty Adult Swim The Simpsons Movie Cultural Cachet Feature-Length Films Theatrical Adaptations Streaming Availability Potential Shakeup Jacob Hair Ian Cardoni Harry Belden

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