Rick and Morty Anime Spin-Off Surges on Streaming Despite Poor Reviews

Rick and Morty: The Anime, despite earning low scores on Rotten Tomatoes, has climbed to number nine on HBO Max's top TV shows worldwide. The original series remains strong at number two. The anime spin-off, labeled an incoherent disaster, has made a streaming comeback.

As Rick and Morty continues its ninth season, a spin-off titled Rick and Morty: The Anime has surprisingly climbed the streaming charts despite widespread criticism.

The original series, a science fiction adult animation comedy, follows the interdimensional adventures of Rick Sanchez, voiced by Ian Cardoni, and his grandson Morty Smith, voiced by Harry Belden. The show has been a flagship for Adult Swim, leading to announcements of multiple spin-offs. One of these, Rick and Morty: The Anime, premiered in 2024 but was met with poor reviews, earning only a 50% critics score and an 18% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics described it as an incoherent disaster, and fans felt it failed to capture the essence of the original series. However, the anime spin-off has made a streaming comeback, landing at number nine on HBO Max's top TV shows worldwide, sitting between Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and The Other Bennet Sister. This resurgence is notable given the show's negative reception, indicating that curiosity or brand loyalty may be driving viewership.

The anime spin-off requires knowledge of the first six seasons of the main show, which may limit its accessibility to new viewers. Meanwhile, the original Rick and Morty continues to dominate, holding the second spot on HBO Max's charts. The contrast between the two shows highlights the challenges of expanding a popular franchise into different formats.

The anime adaptation, created by a different team, attempted to explore alternate versions of the characters but struggled to replicate the sharp humor and complex storytelling of the original. Some viewers appreciated the visual style and new perspectives, but the majority found it disjointed and lacking in emotional depth. The streaming charts also reflect broader trends in entertainment, where even poorly reviewed content can gain traction due to algorithmic recommendations or the pull of a beloved franchise.

For Adult Swim, the mixed results of Rick and Morty: The Anime may inform future spin-off projects, including another currently in development. The network has not disclosed details about the upcoming series, but fans hope it will learn from the anime's missteps. Despite the poor critical reception, the anime spin-off's ability to chart suggests a resilient fanbase willing to give the show a chance.

As streaming services continue to compete for attention, the success of Rick and Morty: The Anime serves as a case study in how brand strength can sometimes overcome quality concerns. The show's reemergence on the charts may also be due to new viewers stumbling upon it after finishing the main series. With the ninth season still airing, interest in the Rick and Morty universe remains high.

The anime spin-off, while not a critical success, has at least proven that there is an audience for expanded content. Whether this will translate into better received projects remains to be seen. For now, Rick and Morty: The Anime sits at number nine, a testament to the enduring appeal of the franchise and the surprising turns of streaming algorithms. Fans and critics alike will be watching to see if the upcoming spin-off can avoid the same pitfalls





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Rick And Morty Anime Spin-Off Streaming Charts HBO Max Adult Swim

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