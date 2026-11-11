Richmond upon Thames Crowned Happiest Place to Live in Britain in Rightmove Index

Richmond upon Thames has reclaimed the top spot in Rightmove's Happy at Home Index, with Harrogate second and Cirencester third across 221 locations.

Richmond upon Thames, an affluent London suburb in the south-west of the capital, has been crowned the happiest place to live in Britain. The borough reclaimed the top spot in Rightmove's Happy at Home Index after previously winning the same ranking in 2023. Rightmove, the property website, published the results of its survey, which ranks 221 locations across the country from the best to the worst.

The Happy at Home Index is based on the views of more than 24,000 people across Britain. Respondents rated their local area on factors ranging from access to nature and green spaces to local services, amenities and employment opportunities. Residents of Richmond upon Thames were most likely to say they were happy with where they lived, which placed the borough at the top of the full list.

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Richmond Upon Thames Ranks First in Rightmove Survey

Richmond upon Thames ranked number one because of its parks, shops and restaurants, job opportunities, local services and the pride residents take in their area. The borough sits in the south-west of London, and its residents rated the area highly across the survey's categories. Rightmove's findings show that the combination of local amenities and strong community feeling set the borough apart from every other location in the index.

Councillor Nancy Baldwin, Mayor of Richmond upon Thames, said the recognition was especially meaningful because residents highlighted their pride in the local area, the beautiful parks and green spaces, and the local services they rely on every day. Baldwin described the result as a reflection of what residents value most in their daily lives.

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Nikki Slater, a director at the estate agents N&N Richmond, told This is Money that the borough is beautiful, sociable and somewhat improbable. Slater said Richmond combines extraordinary natural beauty, including a sweep of the Thames and the splendour of Richmond Park, with the advantages of having London on its doorstep. She added that there are moments when the area feels like living in the country, while residents can still get a good coffee late on a Sunday afternoon.

Other Happy Places and Property Costs Compared

Harrogate in Yorkshire and the Humber ranked second in the Happy at Home Index, according to Rightmove. The North Yorkshire spa town scored well for access to nature and green spaces, and for residents' agreement with the survey statement that they can be themselves. Harrogate is known for its bustling tea rooms, well-preserved Victorian heritage and mineral waters, and it has one of Britain's last fully working Victorian Turkish baths. The town previously topped the list for three consecutive years.

Cost is a major contrast between the top two places. Average property asking prices in Harrogate reached £395,776 last month, while tenants renting a property in the town pay around £1,750 a month. That monthly rent is £1,548 less than someone in Richmond upon Thames typically pays. Rightmove said the average asking price in Richmond upon Thames last month was £1.02 million, and the average monthly rent was £3,298.

Cirencester in Gloucestershire was third, with residents scoring the town highly. Rightmove data shows average asking prices of £407,368 last month, and the average cost of renting was £1,633 per month. Monmouth in Wales came fourth this year, with average asking prices of around £366,782 and an average monthly rent of £1,395 in October. Hove on the south-east coast ranked fifth, where average asking property prices were £476,115 last month and tenants can expect to pay £2,086 a month.

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Barking and Dagenham Ranks as Least Happy Area

Residents in Barking and Dagenham in Greater London were found to be the most disgruntled in Britain about where they live. The borough sits at the bottom of the Happy at Home Index, which ranks 221 locations from best to worst. Rightmove's list shows that six boroughs of Greater London are among the ten least happy locations, alongside towns in the West Midlands, the East and the South East.

Chorley, Skipton, Llandrindod Wells, Horsham and Hexham also made it into the top ten happiest locations. Skipton in North Yorkshire, which was the happiest place to live in Britain last year, only scraped seventh place this year. The full list, which Rightmove published from best to worst, shows how sharply residents' views of their local areas can shift from one year to the next.