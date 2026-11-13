Richmond mom suffers axe attack; 14-year-old arrested after parking dispute

A 30-year-old Richmond mother is recovering from surgery after a 14-year-old neighbor allegedly struck her in the back with a carpenter's hammer during a parking dispute. Police arrested the teenager on charges of attempted murder and felony battery, while his mother faces charges of accessory and felony battery.

A Richmond mom is recovering after an axe attack by a 14-year-old suspect over a parking spot dispute. A 30-year-old Richmond mother is recovering from surgery after a 14-year-old neighbor allegedly struck her in the back with a carpenter's hammer during a parking dispute.

Police arrested the teenager on charges of attempted murder and felony battery, while his mother faces charges of accessory and felony battery. The victim's family says they fear justice will not be served due to the suspect's age and have launched an online fundraiser to relocate.

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A Richmond woman is recovering in the hospital after undergoing surgery for serious injuries, including back muscle damage, after she was struck in the back with an axe-like tool during a dispute over a parking space. Video of what neighbors describe as a parking dispute in Richmond. Nov/ 10, 2026 Richmond police said the attack occurred Tuesday about 9 p.m. Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and gathering surveillance video.

On Thursday night, officers returned to the scene to speak with the victim’s sister, Stephanie Hernandez.

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"I'm still trying to process it," Stephanie Hernandez said, describing the shock of the incident. "Because my sister stopped breathing for a bit in my hands. " Video shared with KTVU by Stephanie Hernandez showed first responders arriving at the scene to treat her 30-year-old sister, Jasmin Hernandez. According to police, the violence began as a verbal argument over a parking space on the street where the neighbors live.

Stephanie Hernandez said a neighbor driving a silver car tried to block Jasmin Hernandez’s partner, Irvin Henriquez, who was driving a black car, from parking in a public space in front of the neighbor's home. Police said the dispute escalated into a physical fight, which then led to a confrontation between the two men's female partners. Jasmin Hernandez recovers in the hospital after axe attack.

Photo: family At one point, the neighbor’s 14-year-old son went into the home, brought out a carpenter's hammer—a tool with an axe on one end—and struck Jasmin Hernandez once in the back, police said. Police said someone also slashed Henriquez in the elbow, though he was unable to identify his attacker. Stephanie Hernandez said the neighbor's other son attacked her, leaving her with a bruised lip and a scratch from hitting the floor.

The victim's mother, Sayonara Miranda, said she cannot believe a dispute over a parking space escalated into potentially deadly violence, adding that she hopes the incident serves as a teachable moment. The family expressed concern that justice will not be served because the suspect is 14 years old. Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at juvenile hall and faces charges of attempted murder and felony battery.

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The teenager's mother is facing charges of accessory and felony assault.saying it is no longer safe for them to live in the neighborhood:Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Reach Amber at Amber. Lee@Fox.com, text or leave a message at 510-599-3922, or follow her on Facebook, Instagram and X @AmberKTVU, and on TikTok @amberleenews.