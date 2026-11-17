A 30-year-old mother was seriously stabbed in the back by a 14-year-old suspect during a neighborhood argument that started as a parking dispute. The victim's family criticizes police for responding to a prior call too slowly, believing a quicker arrival could have prevented the attack, which left the victim recovering from major surgery.

A Richmond family is questioning police response times after a 14-year-old allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old mother in the back during a neighborhood argument. Police confirmed that two people were stabbed during the incident and that the teenage suspect was arrested.

A parking dispute in the East Bay escalated into a brutal attack when a 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old mother in the back with an axe-like tool, leaving her family questioning whether police response times could have prevented the violence. The victim, the mother of a 1-year-old, is recovering at home after undergoing major back surgery. Her sister, Stephanie Hernandez, shared a photograph of the victim showing stitches near her spine.

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According to Hernandez, the incident began as an argument over parking involving her sister, Jasmin, her partner and neighbors. The dispute quickly turned physical when the teenage suspect allegedly attacked Jasmin.

"She goes and she touches her back… feels something warm on her hand and it’s blood and she starts screaming they cut me," Hernandez said. Police confirmed that two people were stabbed during the incident and that the teenage suspect was arrested.

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However, the family contends that the attack could have been avoided if law enforcement had responded sooner. Police records show the department first received a call reporting a verbal dispute at 8:20 p.m., but officers were handling higher-priority calls at the time. A second call reporting the stabbing came in at 9:09 p.m., and officers arrived at the scene four minutes later.

"If they would’ve got there, my sister would’ve never been stabbed," Hernandez said, holding up a bloodstained sweater she wore while trying to stop the bleeding.