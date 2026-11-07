Richmond upon Thames Council has denied the Marzamemi Festival application due to resident objections regarding noise and antisocial behavior on the historic green.

Richmond upon Thames Council has officially rejected the application for the Marzamemi Festival, an Italian-themed cultural event that promised pasta workshops, opera performances, and a delicatessen marquee. The decision, made by the local borough authority, concludes a contentious planning battle that saw the proposal opposed by forty-five separate objections from affluent residents in the area.

The Core Rejection Details

Emily Ceraudo, the organizer behind the Marzamemi Festival, had proposed bringing a taste of Sicily to the famous village green where King Henry VIII once jousted. Inspired by the Mediterranean fishing village of the same name, the event was designed specifically for families, food lovers, and enthusiasts of art and design. Despite the initial appeal of live opera, wood-fired pizza, and arancini, the application was denied by the council due to the volume of local opposition and specific concerns raised about the nature of the gathering.

Also read Philly politicos predict City Council shakeups, Fetterman’s downfall, and Shapiro’s 2028 slogan

The Richmond upon Thames Borough Council, a prestigious area home to celebrities such as Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jude Law, and David Attenborough, has now closed the door on Ms. Ceraudo's application for the three-day event. The rejection highlights the tension between introducing new cultural events and preserving the established character of the historic grounds. The council's decision aligns with the sentiments of long-term residents who view the green as a protected public space that should not be commercialized.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

NC Coleman, a prominent objector, described the proposal as astonishing, arguing that no one should consider organizing a ticketed commercial festival on the green. His comments reference the historical significance of the site, which borders Richmond Palace, the location where Queen Elizabeth I died. The objection underscores the deep-seated belief among some locals that the space must remain free from paid commercial activities that could disrupt its traditional use.

Advertisement

Richard Young, aged eighty, also voiced strong opposition, branding the green as one of the best in the country by referencing Sir Nikolaus Pevsner's book series, The Buildings of England. He argued that admission fees ranging between twenty-five and forty-five pounds went against the spirit of the green, which has historically been available to the public without charge. Mr. Young suggested that Old Deer Park would be a more suitable alternative venue for such an event, distancing the festival from the protected core of the village green.

Residents living on a nearby road raised specific technical concerns about noise pollution, noting that they cannot install double-glazed windows because their street is listed. One objector described the crowds from rugby and cricket matches as civilized, while implying that the festival would attract lower-grade individuals who arrive by tube and become intoxicated. These comments reflect a broader anxiety about the demographic shift that a ticketed event might bring to the neighborhood.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

Ms. Ceraudo defended the event by citing its family-friendly nature and the success of the previous year, which drew twenty-eight hundred attendees. She emphasized that the festival finished at eight-thirty p.m. and was not primarily alcohol or music-led, focusing instead on children's activities, masterclasses, and a chef stage. She noted that the event had explored an Aperol sponsorship but maintained that it was designed to be a safe and educational experience for all ages.

The organizer made several concessions to ease concerns, including scaling the festival layout from forty to thirty-eight percent of the green to ensure cricket matches could proceed. However, teams linked to The Cricketers and The Prince's Head pubs, along with local residents, maintained that games would still be impossible to play. Ms. Ceraudo also proposed curfews ending at eight-thirty p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and six-thirty p.m. on Sundays, alongside the installation of acoustic monitors near historic homes.

Advertisement

Despite these amendments, the Richmond Society, the Friends of Richmond Green, and the licensing committee remained unmoved by the application. While not all residents opposed the idea, supporters like Sara Scarrow, aged twenty-seven, and Tara Stevens argued that the event offered valuable family activities in a borough where options can be limited. They pointed out that the Richmond May Ball, priced at two hundred pounds, runs annually on the green until one a.m., creating a perceived double standard in how different events are regulated.