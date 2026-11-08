Richmond Council Rejects Marzamemi Festival Amid Local Safety Concerns

Richmond upon Thames Borough Council has denied planning permission for the Marzamemi Festival in London, citing resident fears of disorder and noise despite organizer assurances.

The Richmond upon Thames Borough Council has officially rejected the application for the Marzamemi Festival, an Italian-themed cultural event planned for the historic Richmond Green. The decision follows significant opposition from affluent local residents who expressed serious concerns regarding potential public disorder and noise disruptions.

Core Details of the Rejected Proposal

Emily Ceraudo, the organizer behind the Marzamemi Festival, proposed bringing a taste of Sicily to the village green where King Henry VIII once jousted. The three-day event was designed to appeal to families, food lovers, and art enthusiasts through offerings such as pasta workshops, live opera singing, and a deli marquee. Despite the cultural promise, 45 objections were submitted by locals against the festival.

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The council cited concerns over anti-social behavior, excessive noise, and disruption to the local cricket calendar as primary reasons for the rejection. The green, which borders Richmond Palace where Queen Elizabeth I died, is a protected space that residents argue should remain free from commercial ticketed events. The proposed event was scheduled for July 2025.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

NC Coleman, a local resident, described the idea of a commercial festival on the green as astonishing. He emphasized the historical significance of the site, noting its inclusion in Sir Nikolaus Pevsner's book series, The Buildings of England. Coleman argued that admission fees ranging between £25 and £45 contradicted the spirit of a public green that has always been accessible to everyone without charge.

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Richard Young, aged 80, supported this view, suggesting that Old Deer Park would be a more suitable alternative location. He highlighted that the green is one of the best in the country and that charging for entry would alienate the community. Additionally, residents on nearby listed streets raised concerns about noise, noting that they cannot install double-glazed windows due to heritage restrictions.

One objector contrasted the behavior of rugby and cricket crowds with the anticipated festival attendees, claiming the latter would be intoxicated visitors arriving via the tube. These concerns were amplified by recent police dispersal orders issued during the Halloween period to tackle drug use and fireworks, creating a tense atmosphere for new large gatherings.

Organizer Defenses and Concession Efforts

Emily Ceraudo strongly defended the event, stating that the 2024 festival attracted 2,800 attendees with zero noise complaints or safety incidents. She described the Marzamemi Festival as very much family-friendly, with activities centered around children, masterclasses, and a chef stage rather than alcohol or loud music. The event was scheduled to finish at 8:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 6:30 pm on Sunday.

Ceraudo, a 42-year-old mother of three, made several concessions to address resident concerns. She reduced the festival layout from 40 percent to 38 percent of the green to preserve space for cricket matches. She also proposed installing acoustic monitors near mid-Georgian and 17th-century homes to mitigate sound impact. However, these amendments failed to win over the Richmond Society, the Friends of Richmond Green, or the licensing committee.

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Support for the festival came from residents like 27-year-old Sara Scarrow and longtime local Tara Stevens. Stevens argued that the event would provide valuable family activities without requiring travel to other boroughs. She also pointed out that the Richmond May Ball, which costs £200 per ticket and runs until 1 am with a champagne reception, is already an annual fixture on the green.

Real-World Impact and Future Plans

The rejection impacts the local cultural calendar, with Ceraudo asserting that the community deserved a premium family-centered festival on their doorstep. She clarified that general admission for adults is £9.50, with only VIP tickets reaching £45, which includes food and drinks. The charity gala cited by opponents has been criticized by some as an outlier in terms of public accessibility.

Ceraudo stated that the organization is not exclusively seeking alcohol sponsorships, despite previous explorations with Aperol. They are approaching various brands including food, soft drinks, and children's brands for the 2025 event. The council's decision effectively removes the Marzamemi Festival from Richmond Green for the upcoming summer season.

Despite the current setback, the organizers are committed to returning. Ceraudo noted that Richmond Council previously supported the event in earlier years, leading the team to plan a reapplication for 2028. The decision highlights the ongoing tension between introducing new cultural attractions and preserving the quiet, historic character of elite London neighborhoods.