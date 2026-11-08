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Richmond basketball player Jack McCaffery diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

PhillyInquirer#81 in United States
Richmond basketball player Jack McCaffery diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma
Richmond Basketball · Jack Mccaffery · Hodgkin's Lymphoma
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Jack McCaffery, a sophomore guard for the Richmond basketball team and son of Penn men's coach Fran McCaffery, has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and is taking an indefinite leave of absence to receive treatment at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The diagnosis echoes a family history with cancer, as Fran McCaffery previously helped raise significant funds for pediatric cancer research after his other son Patrick was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Jack McCaffery, son of Penn coach Fran McCaffery, has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. McCaffery, a sophomore on the Richmond basketball team, is taking an indefinite leave of absence.

He is receiving treatment at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania .

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“We are grateful to the Richmond coaching staff and medical team for their prompt response, and to Kevin Mahoney and the doctors and nurses here at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania,” Fran McCaffery said in a statement . “He is in great hands and our family feels blessed to be here, where Jack’s care is directed by this world-class care team. ” Cancer is not new to the McCaffery family.

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Fran McCaffery’s second-oldest son, Patrick McCaffery, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 14 years old. Patrick’s cancer was treated at the Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Program at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Fran, who coached at Iowa at the time, later helped raise $1.25 million for the program. In 2015, he was awarded the Coaches vs. Cancer Champion Award for his fundraising work.

Since taking over the Quakers, McCaffery has contributed to Philadelphia’s Coaches vs Cancer chapter.

PhillyInquirer#81 in United States

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Richmond Basketball Jack Mccaffery Hodgkin's Lymphoma Fran Mccaffery University Of Pennsylvania

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