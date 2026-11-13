Richemont Reports Slower Jewelry Sales Growth in Q2 Amid Sector Deceleration

Richemont's second-quarter sales rose 13% to €6 billion, but its jewelry maisons, including Cartier, saw growth decelerate to 14%, falling short of expectations. The luxury sector overall is showing signs of cooling, with LVMH and Kering also reporting slower growth rates in watches and jewelry, as China's economic slowdown continues to impact demand.

Sales at its jewelry maisons, including Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, were up 14%. Jewelry sales at Cartier’s parent company decelerated in fiscal Q2, after surging 24% in Q1.

Jewelry maisons’ sales were up 14% to €4.4 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, below consensus expectations of a 16% growth, while Richemont posted group sales up 13% at constant exchange rates to €6 billion, above consensus expectations of 12%. Sales at the specialty watchmakers division, including IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Piaget, were up 12%. Second-quarter sales at the conglomerate’s “other houses” division, which includes fashion and accessories brands, were up 9%.

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By geography, Richemont sales in the Americas were up 19% in Q2, Europe was up 15%, Asia-Pacific increased by 10%, Japan rose by 23%, while the Middle East and Africa were down 7%. Analysts had anticipated a decline in third-quarter growth, but China’s macro environment has been a major drag, and the reality turned out worse than expected. LVMH While jewelry remains the strongest-performing category in luxury, brands across the sector began to lose momentum in calendar Q3.

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Sales at LVMH’s Watches & Jewelry division and Kering’s jewelry arm grew 6% and 11%, respectively, down from 11% and 18% growth in Q2.