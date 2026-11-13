Richemont Posts 16 Percent Revenue Increase Driven by Strong Demand for Watches and Jewelry

Richemont reported a 16 percent rise in first-half revenue to 12.3 billion euros, significantly outperforming peers like Burberry as demand for hard luxury items such as watches and jewelry continued to exceed that of high-end fashion. Operating profit surged 33 percent to 3.1 billion euros, with robust growth across major regions including the Americas, Japan, and Asia-Pacific, despite challenges in the Middle East and Africa.

rose 16 percent to 12.3 billion euros in the first fiscal half as demand for hard luxury continues to outstrip high-end fashion and accessories. At constant exchange rates, sales in the six months to Sept. 30 rose 17 percent, with a 13 percent uptick in the second quarter.

The pace of growth may have been slower than in the first quarter, when sales were up 20 percent, but it’s clear demand for watches and jewelry remains robust against a difficult geopolitical and macroeconomic backdrop. Burberry Races Past Peers, Bucks Luxury Trend With 6% Rise in First-Half Revenue, Profit Growth Operating profit rose 33 percent to 3.1 billion euros, despite higher raw material costs, and gold in particular, while profit for the six month period rose 39 percent to 2.5 billion euros.

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All regions grew in the double-digits with the exception of the Middle East and Africa. At reported exchange, the Americas led the way with sales up 23 percent, followed by Japan at 18 percent, Asia-Pacific at 17 percent and Europe at 12 percent. The Middle East and Africa region was down 2 percent. Richemont’s chairman Johann Rupert described the first half as strong, due to the “operational discipline” at the company against a volatile backdrop.

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He said the “excellent performance” of watches and jewelry came from demand for both for “iconic” collections as well as product novelties.

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