Richard Tillman to serve prison time for firebombing San Jose post office

The brother of late war hero and NFL star Pat Tillman received the minimum sentence of five years.

SAN JOSE – A judge on Monday sentenced Richard Tillman, the brother of late war hero and San Jose-raised football star Pat Tillman, to five years in federal prison for Tillman, 45, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of malicious destruction of government property by fire.

He admitted he intentionally set fire to the post office at 6525 Crown Blvd. to “make a point to the United States government,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In the federal complaint against Tillman, U.S. Postal Inspector Shannon Roark wrote that he purchased “insta-logs” and lighter fluid from a nearby supermarket and, while live-streaming on YouTube, backed his car into the post office.

He then ignited the logs, which had been doused in lighter fluid and strewn throughout the vehicle. Tillman also allegedly spray-painted “VIVA LA ME” on the exterior of the post office, “but did not finish what he wanted to write because the heat from then fire was too intense,” according to the complaint. The case drew wide attention because of his connection to Pat Tillman, who played in the National Football League before joining the military in 2002.

Pat Tillman served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, trained to become an Army Ranger and was sent to Afghanistan in 2004. He was hit and killed by friendly fire in April of that year.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davilla sentenced Tillman to a three-year period of supervised release and to pay about $2.37 million in restitution to the U.S. Postal Service. He was immediately remanded into custody.





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