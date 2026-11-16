Richard Sterban Dies at 83: Oak Ridge Boys Bass Singer Passes After Long Cancer Battle

Richard Sterban, iconic bass vocalist for The Oak Ridge Boys and Country Music Hall of Famer, has died at age 83. Here is a look at his life and legacy.

Richard Sterban, the foundational bass singer who defined the sonic identity of The Oak Ridge Boys, died on Saturday at the age of 83. His family and the band confirmed the passing in a joint statement, marking the end of a monumental career that spanned more than five decades in country music.

Sterban passed away in Hendersonville, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones. The official cause of death was attributed to complications arising from bronchitis and pneumonia. These severe respiratory issues developed after he endured a prolonged and difficult battle with cancer, which ultimately claimed his life.

Also read Oak Ridge Boys Bassist Richard Sterban Dies at 83

His departure closes a significant chapter for the legendary quartet. Sterban joined the group in 1972 and quickly became a central figure, bringing his unmistakable deep bass vocals to the forefront. His death represents a substantial loss to the country music community and the global fanbase that followed his work for generations.

Before achieving fame with The Oak Ridge Boys, Sterban worked as a backup singer for the legendary Elvis Presley. He left that prestigious position to join the vocal group, which would go on to achieve massive commercial success on a global scale. The band is perhaps best known for their 1981 crossover hit Elvira, which reached number one on the country chart and number five on the Billboard Hot 100.

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His tenure with the group was extensive and highly active. Sterban toured regularly with the group until 2025, when his health began to decline significantly. During his time with the band, they released numerous other hit songs including Bobbie Sue and American Made. These tracks solidified their status as superstars during the 1980s and beyond.

Sterban and the band also performed alongside other music legends, demonstrating their versatility and respect within the industry. They toured with Johnny Cash and provided backup vocals for Paul Simon on the hit song Slip Slidin Away. Their performances have graced major stages including the Grand Ole Opry, the Grammy Awards ceremony, and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The contributions of Richard Sterban and The Oak Ridge Boys have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards and inductions. The group has won five Grammy Awards and received twenty-three nominations throughout their long and productive career. Their musical excellence was consistently acknowledged by the highest institutions in the genre.

In 2015, Sterban and the other three members of the band were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. They joined Elvis Presley as an inductee, cementing their place in music history. They had previously joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001 and became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 2011.

Additionally, Sterban was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame in 1994. This honor recognized his roots in Camden, New Jersey, where he began his musical journey. He was inducted alongside Joe Bonsall, another Oak Ridge Boys member who died in 2024. The two had previously sung together in the Keystones, a vocal group that served as a precursor to their later fame.

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Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame, issued a statement praising Sterban for his unique vocal contribution to the genre. Young noted that Sterban used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots. He described Sterban as a steady force and a foundational figure in country music.

Young further highlighted that Sterban helped the supergroup achieve seventeen number one hits across various charts. He emphasized that Sterban earned a well-deserved place in the Country Music Hall of Fame and built a legion of fans worldwide. The band's golden period in the 1980s and beyond solidified their status as icons of the genre.

Sterban is survived by his wife, Donna, who stood by him through his illness. He also leaves behind his children, including daughters Lauren and Tori, and sons Rich, Doug, and Chris. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, preserving his family legacy.

His death follows the passing of fellow Oak Ridge Boy Joe Bonsall in 2024, further changing the landscape of the group's history. The group has faced significant changes in its lineup, but Sterban's voice remains an enduring part of their sound. His contributions to American music culture are now permanent and celebrated.