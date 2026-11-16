Richard Sterban Obituary: Bass Vocalist of The Oak Ridge Boys Dies at 83

Richard Sterban, legendary bass vocalist of The Oak Ridge Boys, has died at 83 after a long battle with cancer. The Country Music Hall of Famer leaves behind a rich musical legacy and a large family.

Richard Sterban, the iconic bass vocalist who defined the deep baritone sound of The Oak Ridge Boys, died on Saturday at the age of 83. His passing was confirmed by both his family and the band in an official statement released shortly after the news broke.

Sterban succumbed to complications arising from bronchitis and pneumonia in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The cause of death followed a prolonged and difficult battle with cancer that affected the singer in his final years.

Also read Oak Ridge Boys Bassist Richard Sterban Dies at 83

Sterban Joined Oak Ridge Boys In 1972

The musician had been a vital member of the vocal group since 1972, bringing a distinctive low-end resonance that became central to their signature style. Before joining the quartet, he worked as a backup singer for Elvis Presley, a role he left behind to pursue his new career with the band.

The group eventually achieved global fame, particularly recognized for their upbeat 1981 hit song Elvira. Sterban continued to tour with the ensemble regularly until the year 2025, when his deteriorating health forced him to step back from live performances.

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Granny Awards And Hall Of Fame Honors

The Oak Ridge Boys secured five Grammy Awards and received twenty-three nominations throughout their extensive career. Their accolades also include induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001, and membership in the Grand Ole Opry in 2011.

Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young issued a tribute highlighting Sterban's unique contribution to the genre. Young stated that Sterban used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots, calling him a steady force and a foundational figure in the industry.

Hit Songs And Chart Performance

Sterban helped the supergroup achieve seventeen No. 1 hits, building a massive fanbase around the world. Their golden period in the 1980s featured major successes such as 1982's Bobbie Sue and 1983's American Made, cementing their status as country music royalty.

The song Elvira served as a massive crossover moment for the group, reaching No. 1 on the country chart and No. 5 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100. The band also performed for U.S. presidents, appeared on American Bandstand, and toured with legendary artists like Johnny Cash.

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Personal Life And Surviving Family

A native of Camden, New Jersey, Sterban was also inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame in 1994. He was accompanied in that honor by Joe Bonsall, another Oak Ridge Boys member who previously died in 2024 and who sang with Sterban in the earlier group The Keystones.

Sterban is survived by his wife Donna, along with his daughters Lauren and Tori, and his sons Rich, Doug, and Chris. He also leaves behind a large extended family including 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.