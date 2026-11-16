Richard Sterban, Oak Ridge Boys Bass Vocalist, Dies at 83

Richard Sterban, the Grammy-winning bass vocalist of the Oak Ridge Boys, has passed away at age 83 in Tennessee after a long battle with cancer.

Richard Sterban, the foundational bass vocalist for the Grammy Award-winning gospel quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, died on Saturday at the age of 83. The band and his family confirmed his passing in Hendersonville, Tennessee, marking the end of a legendary career in country music that spanned more than five decades.

Death Details and Final Departure

Sterban succumbed to complications arising from bronchitis and pneumonia following a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer. His family released a joint statement with the band to announce the news, emphasizing his status as a country music hall of famer. He had been a permanent fixture of the group since 1972, providing the deep, resonant bass voice that became the signature sound of their recordings and live performances. His health had been declining in recent years, forcing him to cease regular touring in 2025 when his condition deteriorated significantly. Despite this final retreat from the road, his voice remained an integral part of the group's identity and legacy until his death.

Also read Oak Ridge Boys Bassist Richard Sterban Dies at 83

Career Highlights and Historic Achievements

Before joining The Oak Ridge Boys, Sterban worked as a backup singer for Elvis Presley, a role that underscored his vocal prowess early in his career. He left that position to join the vocal group, which eventually rose to international fame. The quartet is perhaps best known for their 1981 hit "Elvira," a song that became a massive crossover moment, reaching number one on the country chart and number five on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100.

The band's success during their golden period in the 1980s and beyond included other major hits such as "Bobbie Sue" in 1982 and "American Made" in 1983. They achieved seventeen number one hits in total, earning five Grammy awards and receiving twenty-three nominations throughout their career. Their reach extended beyond record sales; they performed for U.S. presidents, appeared on American Bandstand, and sang backup vocals for Paul Simon on his hit "Slip Slidin' Away." Sterban and the three other members of The Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, joining Elvis Presley among the honorees. They also joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001 and gained membership in the Grand Ole Opry in 2011.

Advertisement

Tributes and Industry Recognition

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame, issued a statement praising Sterban for using his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots. Young described him as a steady force and a foundational figure in the genre, noting that he helped the supergroup achieve global recognition. Sterban was a native of Camden, New Jersey, and had previously been inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame in 1994. That induction included Joe Bonsall, another Oak Ridge Boys member who died in 2024. Bonsall had sung with Sterban in the Keystones before the formation of the famous quartet.

Personal Legacy and Surviving Family

Sterban is survived by his wife, Donna, and five children: daughters Lauren and Tori, and sons Rich, Doug, and Chris. He leaves behind a large extended family, including eleven grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His death marks the end of an era for country music fans worldwide who grew up with the group's harmonies.

The Oak Ridge Boys will be remembered not just for their chart-topping songs, but for their consistent presence in American culture. They toured extensively with Johnny Cash and performed at the Grammy Awards ceremony, cementing their place in music history. Sterban's contributions as a bass vocalist helped define the sound of country gospel for generations, leaving a legacy that continues to resonate with fans long after his final performance.