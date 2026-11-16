Richard Sterban, the bass vocalist for the Oak Ridge Boys known for Elvira, has died at 83. His passing follows complications from cancer, bronchitis, and pneumonia in Hendersonville, Tenn.

Richard Sterban, the distinctive bass vocalist who anchored the acoustic harmony of the Oak Ridge Boys, passed away on Saturday in Hendersonville, Tenn. He was 83 years old. His death follows a prolonged health struggle that included a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, as well as acute complications from bronchitis and pneumonia.

Core Details Of Sterban Passings

The family and the band announced the death of Sterban, confirming that the singer succumbed to the respiratory complications in his home state of Tennessee. The bass singer had been open about his medical challenges, having revealed in September 2025 that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March of that same year. In a statement released at that time, Sterban expressed gratitude to his supporters and requested continued prayers while noting his hope to return to the road within several months.

Also read Oak Ridge Boys Bassist Richard Sterban Dies at 83

A Career Built On Gospel Roots

Sterban was a foundational member of the Oak Ridge Boys, joining the quartet in 1972 and remaining with the group until his health declined in recent years. Born on April 24, 1943, in Camden, N.J., he grew up in Collingswood and began his musical journey early, studying at Trenton State College, now known as the College of New Jersey. Before his fame with the Oak Ridge Boys, he toured with J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet, providing backup vocals for Elvis Presley for approximately a year and a half.

Defining The Group Sound And Legacy

His low-end voice became the signature element of the group's biggest hit, the 1981 cover of Dallas Frazier's song Elvira. The track features the iconic oom-papa-oom-papa-mow-mow hook that Sterban delivered, which became a cultural touchstone in country music. The Oak Ridge Boys accumulated five Grammy Awards during their career, including recognition for that specific single. Their broader catalog includes other major hits such as Bobbie Sue, American Made, and Thank God for Kids.

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Industry Tributes And Broader Context

The music industry mourned the loss of a foundational figure, with Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young describing him as a musical bridge builder. Young noted that Sterban helped the group achieve seventeen No. 1 hits and solidified their place in the Hall of Fame, where they were inducted in 2015. Kyle Young emphasized that Sterban used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots, acting as a steady force in the genre. This news follows the death of Joe Bonsall, another longtime member of the Oak Ridge Boys, who died on Tuesday from complications of ALS at the age of 76.

Personal History And Surviving Family

Sterban's career was marked by high-profile collaborations and a deep appreciation for his early influences. In his book From Elvis to Elvira, written with Steven Robinson, he recounted his first meeting with Presley while part of the Stamps Quartet. He described the surreal feeling of singing alongside the rock legend, noting that the experience never grew old for him. Sterban is survived by his wife, Donna, and their five children: Lauren, Tori, Rich, Doug, and Chris. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.