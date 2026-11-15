Richard Sterban Dies at 83: Oak Ridge Boys Bass Singer and Elvira Icon Passes After Cancer Battle

Richard Sterban, iconic bass singer of the Oak Ridge Boys and star of Elvira, has passed away at age 83. This report details his death, career legacy, and surviving family members.

Richard Sterban, the distinctive bass singer for the legendary country group the Oak Ridge Boys, has died at the age of 83. Sterban passed away on November 14 in Hendersonville, Tennessee, leaving behind a massive legacy in American music history.

The family of Richard Sterban and the members of the Oak Ridge Boys announced that his death resulted from complications arising from bronchitis and pneumonia. These respiratory issues followed a prolonged and difficult battle with cancer that Sterban had been fighting for some time.

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In a public statement released by his family, they expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from fans and friends during this incredibly difficult time. The family found spiritual comfort in their faith, stating that they believe Richard is now face to face with Jesus following his passing.

Richard Sterban was born on April 24, 1943, in Camden, New Jersey, where he began his musical journey at a young age. He started singing at six years old in Sunday school as a soprano, and by seventh grade, he was singing tenor in his glee club.

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His voice dropped to a bass range during his eighth grade, setting the foundation for his future career. While attending Trenton State College, which is now known as the College of New Jersey, he sang in a gospel quartet where he met Joe Bonsall, who would later become his bandmate in the Oak Ridge Boys.

Before joining the group that would make him famous, Sterban sang part-time and joined J.D. Sumner and the Stamps. This quartet was notably hired by Elvis Presley to sing behind him, allowing Sterban to record and perform with the King of Rock and Roll, as well as appear in the 1972 concert film.

Sterban was offered the opportunity to join the Oak Ridge Boys in 1972 following the departure of Noel Fox, which he accepted immediately. This move established him as one of the key faces of the band for the next five decades, alongside Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Joe Bonsall, who joined the group one year later in 1973.

The group received significant early support from country legend Johnny Cash, who helped them sign with Columbia Records in 1973. A pivotal moment in their management career occurred in 1975 when they opened for Roy Clark and met his manager, Jim Halsey, who would later sign the Oak Ridge Boys to his representation.

The group achieved widespread success with their 1977 hit Y'all Come Back Saloon, which reached number three on the country chart. This success led to a string of major hits, including I'll Be True to You, which became their first number one song.

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However, the 1981 release of Elvira stands out as one of their largest commercial successes ever. Originally recorded by Dallas Frazier, the Oak Ridge Boys' version climbed to number one on the country chart and number five on the pop chart.

The song sold more than two million copies and earned the group a Grammy Award. Sterban's deep bass refrain served as a major touchpoint and signature element of the track, making it one of the most recognizable songs in country music history.

Throughout their career, the Oak Ridge Boys became honored members of the Grand Ole Opry and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Richard Sterban's contributions were integral to the group's enduring presence in the music industry for over fifty years.

Sterban is survived by his wife, Donna, and his six children: daughters Lauren and Tori, and sons Rich, Doug, and Chris. He also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, including Mali, Nikolas, Tyler, Madelyn, Alexandra, Rex, Owen, and Charli Grace, as well as three great-grandchildren named Salem, Asher, and Theo.

The family also notes that Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Victoria Sterban, his brother, Joseph Sterban, and one of his grandsons, Zachary. His death marks the end of an era for country music fans who grew up with the distinctive sound of the Oak Ridge Boys.