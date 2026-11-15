Richard Sterban Dies at 83, Original Bass Vocalist of The Oak Ridge Boys

Richard Sterban, the bass singer for The Oak Ridge Boys, has passed away at age 83. The legendary musician died in Tennessee following complications from bronchitis and pneumonia.

Richard Sterban, the legendary bass vocalist who provided the deep, distinctive voice for the Grammy-winning quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, has died at the age of 83. His family and the band confirmed that Sterban passed away on Saturday in Hendersonville, Tennessee, marking the end of a storied career that defined American country and gospel music for over half a century.

Life and Death Details Revealed

Sterban died due to complications arising from bronchitis and pneumonia, according to a statement released by his family and his longtime bandmates. This fatal illness followed a long and private battle with cancer that the family had previously shared with the public. The news of his passing brings an emotional close to the life of a man who became one of the most recognizable voices in popular music history.

Also read Oak Ridge Boys Bassist Richard Sterban Dies at 83

The announcement confirms the exact location of his passing as Hendersonville, Tennessee, a community known for its deep ties to the music industry. Sterban was 83 years old at the time of his death. His passing was mourned not only by his loving family but also by fans worldwide who had followed his journey from a backup singer in Las Vegas to a global superstar.

Career Trajectory and Musical Legacy

Sterban originally left his position as a backup singer for Elvis Presley to join the vocal group that would eventually become The Oak Ridge Boys. He officially joined the quartet in 1972, bringing a powerful bass foundation to their sound. This addition proved transformative, as the group began to climb the charts and develop a unique style that blended country, gospel, and rock influences. His voice became an integral part of their identity, helping them stand out in a crowded musical landscape.

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The group achieved massive commercial success, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s. They won five Grammy awards and received 23 nominations throughout their career. Some of their most famous hits include 1981's crossover sensation "Elvira," which reached number one on the country chart and number five on the Billboard Hot 100. Other notable successes include "Bobbie Sue" in 1982 and "American Made" in 1983. Sterban's bass vocals were a defining element of these tracks, providing a rich texture that complemented the higher harmonies of his bandmates.

Beyond their own recordings, The Oak Ridge Boys performed for numerous US presidents and appeared on iconic television programs such as American Bandstand and the Grammy Awards ceremony. They also made significant contributions to other artists, singing backup vocals on Paul Simon's hit song "Slip Slidin' Away." The band toured regularly with other legends like Johnny Cash and remained active on the road until Sterban's health began to deteriorate around 2025, which forced him to step back from touring.

Honors and Institutional Recognition

Sterban and the remaining members of The Oak Ridge Boys received numerous high-profile honors throughout their careers. In 2015, they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, becoming the first group inducted since Elvis Presley. This prestigious recognition highlighted their profound influence on the genre and their ability to bridge the gap between commercial country music and its deep gospel roots. Earlier in their career, they were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001, and in 2011, they gained membership in the Grand Ole Opry.

Individual recognition was also bestowed upon Sterban earlier in his life. A native of Camden, New Jersey, he was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame in 1994 alongside Joe Bonsall, another long-standing member of The Oak Ridge Boys. This early honor acknowledged his contributions to the music scene before he achieved national fame. Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame, released a statement praising Sterban as a steady force and a foundational figure in country music.

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Young noted that Sterban used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots. He emphasized that Sterban helped the supergroup achieve seventeen number one hits and earn a well-deserved place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. The tribute highlighted Sterban's unique ability to connect with legions of fans around the world through his powerful and emotive vocal performances. His voice was often described as warm, rich, and instantly recognizable, serving as the anchor for the group's harmonies.

Personal Life and Survivors

Sterban is survived by his wife, Donna, and their five children: daughters Lauren and Tori, and sons Rich, Doug, and Chris. He also leaves behind a large extended family, including 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family stated that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. The Oak Ridge Boys continues to exist as a performing entity, with members Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Joe Bonsall having carried the group's legacy forward. The group's original lineup, which included Sterban, remains a celebrated chapter in music history, remembered for its innovation, talent, and enduring popularity.