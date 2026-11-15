Richard Sterban Dies at 76: Oak Ridge Boys Bass Singer Passes After Cancer Battle

Richard Sterban, bass singer for The Oak Ridge Boys, has died at age 76 in Hendersonville, Tennessee, following complications from bronchitis and pneumonia.

Richard Sterban, the deep-voiced bass singer who anchored the vocal harmonies of the multi-platinum country group The Oak Ridge Boys for five decades, died on Saturday, November 14. The announcement came via a press release confirming his passing in Hendersonville, Tennessee, at the age of 76. His death followed a protracted struggle with serious health issues that impacted his final years and limited his public performances.

Details of Death and Health Struggles

The group issued a statement declaring that Sterban succumbed to complications arising from bronchitis and pneumonia. These respiratory illnesses developed after he had already endured a long and difficult battle with cancer. The press release framed his final days as the conclusion of a fierce medical fight that he had waged for some time prior to his passing in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

Also read Oak Ridge Boys Bassist Richard Sterban Dies at 83

His journey toward this final health crisis began earlier in the calendar year. In March of 2026, Sterban publicly disclosed that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. At the time of that diagnosis, he expressed optimism about his treatment prospects and his ability to return to his career on the road within several months, citing the care of top medical professionals.

Career Trajectory and Musical Legacy

Sterban's musical path was forged in the northeastern United States before he became a country music icon. Born in Camden, New Jersey, he spent his formative years in the nearby borough of Collingswood. He graduated from Collingswood High School before pursuing formal music education at Trenton State College, laying the groundwork for his professional vocal career.

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His entry into the national spotlight came in the early 1970s when he joined the J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet. This experience in gospel and harmony singing prepared him for his next major step. In late 1972, Sterban replaced Noel Fox as the bass singer for The Oak Ridge Boys, completing the lineup that would define the group's sound for generations.

The group's commercial breakthrough accelerated after signing with manager Jim Halsey and moving to ABC/Dot Records in 1976. They produced a string of major hits, including "I'll Be True to You," "Gonna Take a Lot of River," "No Matter How High," and "Bobby Sue." Their career peak was marked by the 1981 Grammy-winning hit "Elvira," which topped the country chart and sold over two million copies.

Recent Health Challenges and Tributes

Despite his long tenure with the band, Sterban's health required him to step away from the touring circuit in May 2025. However, he managed to return for a special appearance in January, performing "Elvira" with his bandmates at the Grand Ole Opry. This performance was highly anticipated by fans and marked a significant moment of return for the singer after his extended absence from live shows.

Band member Duane Allen spoke emotionally about the impact of having Sterban back on stage during that period. Allen described the singer's return as one of the greatest blessings, highlighting the deep personal and professional bonds within the foursome that had remained intact for fifty years. The group's enduring success was cemented by inductions into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001.

Following the news of his death, the Sterling family released a statement expressing their gratitude for the widespread support they received. They asked the public to continue praying for them during this difficult time and noted that they find comfort in the belief that Richard is now with Jesus. Fellow musicians, including country star Tanya Tucker, also publicly mourned the loss of the veteran artist on social media platforms.

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Legacy and Final Resting Place

Sterban's death marks the end of an era for country music history. As a member of The Oak Ridge Boys, he contributed to a discography that spanned five decades and helped define the crossover appeal of country and gospel music. His induction into the Grand Ole Opry in August 2011 stands as a testament to his lasting influence on the genre.

The Oak Ridge Boys were established as a permanent cultural fixture after receiving a membership in the Grand Ole Opry. Their ability to evolve with the times while maintaining their signature vocal style allowed them to remain relevant across multiple generations of listeners. Sterban's deep bass register was a defining characteristic of their sound, providing the foundation for their chart-topping successes.

The announcement of his passing has triggered a wave of tributes from across the entertainment industry. Colleagues and fans are remembering his contributions to the music world and his role in one of the most successful vocal groups in history. His legacy is preserved in the millions of records sold and the enduring popularity of songs like "Elvira" that continue to resonate with audiences today.

The family's statement emphasized the spiritual comfort they find in their faith during this time of grief. They acknowledged the outpouring of love from fans and friends, requesting that these sentiments continue as they navigate the immediate aftermath of his death. The community of country music supporters is now left to mourn the loss of a foundational figure in the genre's modern history.